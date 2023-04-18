Tegan and Sara, Old Crow Medicine Show lead 2023 XPoNential Music Festival lineup

WXPN's XPoNential Music Festival returns to Wiggins Park on the Camden waterfront this September with an expansive lineup of bands and artists.

Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara, Nashville string band Old Crow Medicine Show and singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers are scheduled to headline the radio station's annual outdoor music festival, which will be held from Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden.

MORE: SZA reschedules Philadelphia concert for September 26

Though the band got its start in the mid-1990s, Tegan & Sara did not enjoy mainstream commercial success until 2004's "So Jealous," which was named as one of Rolling Stone's best albums of the year. Tegan and Sara have released 10 studio albums and previously earned a Grammy nomination for the group's visual album, "Get Along," in 2012. The duo will take the stage at Wiggins Park on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Old Crow Medicine Show, a Nashville-based Americana string band, has been releasing music regularly since 1998. The group was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013 and picked up Grammy Awards in 2012 and 2015. The band will open the festival with a live performance on Friday, Sept. 22.

Bruce Hornsby is a three-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter whose bluegrass band, The Noisemakers, has been touring since the early 2000s. The band's latest project, 2022's "'Flicted," was met with nearly universal acclaim when it was released last May. The band will close out WXPN's festival on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The XPoNential Music Festival is frequently a stop for Philly bands and artists to showcase their musical stylings. This year, music lovers can check out Nik Greeley & The Operators and Bristol native Don McCloskey on Friday, Julia Pratt and Moustapha Noumbissi on Saturday and Mobbluz, Low Cut Connie and Velvet Rouge on Sunday.

Other performers on the lineup include The Hold Steady, Margo Price, Allison Russell, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Bailen, Celisse, Leyla McCalla, Say She She and Sunny War.



Ticket packages for the 2023 XPoNential Music Festival go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Three-day passes that provide access to all festival performances start at $108 for WXPN members, $216 for the general public and $10 for kids ages 2-12.

Single-day passes to the performances at Wiggins Park are $60 for members and $75 for the general public. Members have access to meet-and-greets with the artists, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and discounts on festival merchandise.

This is the 30th year that WXPN has presented its own outdoor music festival. For the first time in 11 years, the festival will not include evening concerts at nearby Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Instead, the festival will be held entirely at Wiggins Park, the event's home since 2005.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Philly-based artist Hannah Westerman designed the festival poster illustrating scenes from the festival over the last three decades. These little easter eggs include the LOVE Park sign, an on-air booth and a promotional car from Subaru, the festival's official sponsor.

Additional artists will be announced ahead of the festival later this year. For more information and to receive updates about the 30th XPoNential Music Festival, visit WXPN's festival website.

Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023

Tickets on sale April 21 | Prices vary

Wiggins Waterfront Park

2 Riverside Drive, Camden, New Jersey 08103

