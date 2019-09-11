More Culture:

September 11, 2019

Artie Lange announces he's seven months sober, out of rehab

"Great to be home! 7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time," the Howard Stern collaborator said on Twitter

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Artie Lange
0911_Artie Lange rehab @ArtieLange/Twitter

Comedian Artie Lange announced he's been sober for seven months after his latest stint in rehab.

Comedian Artie Lange announced he's seven months sober after a stint in a New Jersey rehab. 

The former "Howard Stern Show" collaborator took to Twitter to announce that he's completed his rehabilitation program and is back home.

"Great to be home!  7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time. Lots of new stories to tell," he said. "Will announce some new tour dates on Friday.  Thanks for the support.  Love you all."

Lange, 51, who grew up in Union Township, New Jersey and has a home in Hoboken, was arrested in May on a drug court warrant at a halfway house called Freedom House in Clinton, New Jersey. He was previously arrested seven months ago, in February, for testing positive for cocaine twice in a two-week period. 

In June, Lange was released from Essex County jail after spending 21 days there, and moved into the rehab program. 

He was also sentenced to four years of probation in 2018 following a 2017 arrest for heroin possession. That year, police found Lange driving on the Garden State Parkway with 81 decks of heroin and a bag of heroin in his lap with a straw, NJ.com reported.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Artie Lange Philadelphia New Jersey Comedians

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Adult Health

Naps may be good for your heart – but only a couple a week
Naps may reduce risk of stroke, heart attacks

Sixers

What we know about Mike Scott's tailgate scuffle before Sunday's Eagles game
090919-MikeScott-USAToday

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved