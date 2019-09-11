Artie Lange announces he's seven months sober, out of rehab

Comedian Artie Lange announced he's seven months sober after a stint in a New Jersey rehab.

The former "Howard Stern Show" collaborator took to Twitter to announce that he's completed his rehabilitation program and is back home.

"Great to be home! 7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time. Lots of new stories to tell," he said. "Will announce some new tour dates on Friday. Thanks for the support. Love you all."

Lange, 51, who grew up in Union Township, New Jersey and has a home in Hoboken, was arrested in May on a drug court warrant at a halfway house called Freedom House in Clinton, New Jersey. He was previously arrested seven months ago, in February, for testing positive for cocaine twice in a two-week period.

In June, Lange was released from Essex County jail after spending 21 days there, and moved into the rehab program.

He was also sentenced to four years of probation in 2018 following a 2017 arrest for heroin possession. That year, police found Lange driving on the Garden State Parkway with 81 decks of heroin and a bag of heroin in his lap with a straw, NJ.com reported.