June 18, 2019

Artie Lange released from Essex County jail, moved to new drug rehabilitation program

The former "Howard Stern Show" cast member and New Jersey native had been arrested in May for violating his parole

By Emily Rolen
Artie Lange, the comedian best known for his time on the "Howard Stern Show," was released from the Essex County jail last week and assigned to a new drug rehabilitation program.

Comedian and New Jersey native Artie Lange has been sent to a new drug rehabilitation program after he was arrested for violating his drug probation in May.

Lange, 51, and best know from his time as a cast member on the "Howard Stern Show," was arrested on May 21 on a drug court warrant at a halfway house called Freedom House in Clinton, New Jersey.

MORE: 'Botched' doctor says he can fix Artie Lange's nose

Last week, NJ.com reported the Essex County Prosecutor's office said it was releasing Lange from jail after 21 days to a new rehabilitation program.

Days before his arrest, Lange was spotted working at a gas in Jersey as part of his original rehab program and said he had to "pump gas for 10 more days and then I'm satisfying the program I think," he said.

"I gotta pump gas. I'll be back on stage soon though, I promise," he added.

This was the second time Lange was in Essex County Jail in 2019. He was sent back for a week in February after he tested positive for cocaine for the second time in a two-week period. 

