More News:

May 21, 2019

Artie Lange arrested Tuesday, five days after being spotted at gas station job

The comedian and former 'Howard Stern Show' personality reportedly violated the conditions of his drug probation program

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Arrests
Artie Lange essex county arrest may 21 Ad Media/SIPA USA

Comedian Artie Lange, pictured here, was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to the Essex County jail after reportedly violating his drug rehabilitation program.

Longtime comedian and former TV and radio personality Artie Lange reportedly was arrested Tuesday morning, less than a week after he was seen working at a New Jersey gas station as part of his drug rehabilitation program.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Lange allegedly violated his drug probation, according to Patch. He was arrested at 7:42 a.m. at a halfway house in Clinton, and taken to the Essex County jail. 

MORE: Rita’s Italian Ice mascot spotted holding abortion rights sign at Philly rally

Lange reportedly “looked sober” and was “coherent”, according to the sheriff’s office, but was “deemed to not be in compliance with the program”.

The former "Howard Stern Show" co-host said last Wednesday that he had to pump gas for “10 more days, and then I’m satisfying the program, I think” in a video posted to Twitter:

Lange was arrested in 2017 when he was found in possession of cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to four years probation last year for heroin possession, and was expected to enter a drug treatment program.

MORE: Whole Foods to eliminate plastic straws, cut down on single-use plastics

He was then jailed this past January for two weeks after violating his probation twice in two months.

Lange said in an interview last week that he was 111 days sober.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Arrests Essex County Philadelphia New Jersey Artie Lange Comedians

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Carson Wentz is back, and practicing fully
072818_Wentz-Carson_usat

Primary Election

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Here's a 5-minute guide
Pennsylvania Election Ballot Box 05212019

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved