More Culture:

May 16, 2019

Artie Lange might pump your gas next time you're in New Jersey

The former "Howard Stern Show" comedian and radio personality was spotted at a gas station as part of his rehab program

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Comedians
0515_Artie Lange Radio Misfits/Twitter

In a video on Twitter, Artie Lange was seen in New Jersey pumping gas as part of his rehab program.

Comedian and former "Howard Stern Show" personality Artie Lange was recently spotted at a gas station in New Jersey where he said he was working as part of his drug rehabilitation program.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Union, New Jersey native said he would finish his program requirements in 10 days and then soon be back on stage.

MORE CULTURE: Feud between Kelly Ripa and Bachelor Nation amps up

"I gotta pump gas for 10 more days and then I'm satisfying the program I think," he said. "So, if this gets back to Howard, tell him I love him, I love him to death. I miss him. God bless him." 

"I gotta pump gas. I'll be back on stage soon though, I promise," he added.

Lange's most recent troubles began in 2017 outside his home in Hoboken after cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia were found on him and in his car. Lange was sentenced to four years probation in 2018 for heroin possession. In January, he was jailed for two weeks after he violated his probation twice in less than two months when he tested positive for cocaine use.

In a recent interview with the New York Times Magazine to promote Stern's new book, "Howard Stern Comes Again" the controversial personality — who painfully split with Lange professionally after eight years on the show, due to Lange's addiction issues — said he chooses his "words about Artie carefully, because I love him."

"What's happening with Artie makes me very sad. We lost touch, and that's my doing," Stern said.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Comedians Philadelphia New Jersey Gas

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Offseason doldrums edition
051719Graveyard

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved