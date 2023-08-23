More News:

August 23, 2023

Correctional officer shot man who tried to steal her car at North Philly gas station, police say

The attempted carjacking at 22nd Street and Allegheny Avenue turned into a gunfight that left both people with gunshot wounds

A carjacking attempt at a gas station in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night turned into a gunfight that left both participants hospitalized. A state prisons correctional officer opened fire when a man attempted to steal her car as she was pumping gas at 22nd Street and Allegheny Avenue.

A man approached a woman who was pumping gas and tried to subdue her in an attempt to steal her car, police said. The woman, who happened to be a state prisons correctional sergeant, responded by pulling out her gun and shooting the man twice, once in the lower back and once in the leg. The man drew his gun as well and shot the woman twice in the leg. 

The shooting, which occurred at 10:30 p.m. near 22nd Street and West Allegheny Avenue, was captured on surveillance video.

"The cameras clearly show the 35-year-old putting gas in her BMW vehicle when the male approaches her and grabs her, puts her in a bear hug from behind and then there's a physical altercation and they both pull weapons and they shoot each other," a police inspector told 6ABC.

The man and the woman are reportedly in stable condition at a nearby hospital. The man has been placed under arrest and is being held as a prisoner. His name has not been released. 

