More News:

August 19, 2023

Seven shot, one killed at block party Saturday morning, police say

There were at least 60 shots fired on the 5000 block of N. Creighton Street in West Philly around 1:30 p.m.

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
West Philly Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Seven people were shot, including a 19-year-old man who was killed in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning, according to police. At least 60 shell casings were found on the scene at the 500 block of North Creighton Street.

Seven people were shot, including one fatally, during the wee hours of Saturday morning in West Philadelphia, police said.

According to multiple media reports, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Creighton Street during a block party. There were at least 60 shell casings at the scene, police said.

MORE: Man beaten to death during carjacking in Northern Liberties, police say

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday morning, according to police, the Inquirer said.

The gunshot victims were at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, CBS3 reported.

Initially, police found five victims, four women and one man with gunshot wounds at the scene. However, two more people were taken to the hospital, FOX29 reported.

No arrests have been made, and no information has been released about a shooter or a motive.

On Thursday, a  30-year-old man was fatally shot in his doorway in the same area. 

There have been 1,147 people shot in Philadelphia as of Aug. 16, according to statistics from the City Controller's office. As of Friday, there have been 270 homicides in the city this year, a 22% decrease from the same period in 2022, data from the Philadelphia Police shows.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shootings West Philadelphia Investigations Gun Crime Police Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - new home construction

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man beaten to death during carjacking in Northern Liberties, police say
Northern Liberties Carjacking Death

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

Sponsored

Report: Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick to have surgery
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Haason-Reddick-1840.jpg

Food & Drink

At The Table, a fine dining restaurant in Wayne, is moving to a bigger location
at the table wayne

Weekend

Tacos, gothic oddities and the world's largest bounce house: Your weekend guide to things to do
Tacos weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved