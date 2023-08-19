Seven shot, one killed at block party Saturday morning, police say

Seven people were shot, including one fatally, during the wee hours of Saturday morning in West Philadelphia, police said.

According to multiple media reports, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Creighton Street during a block party. There were at least 60 shell casings at the scene, police said.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday morning, according to police, the Inquirer said.

The gunshot victims were at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, CBS3 reported.

Initially, police found five victims, four women and one man with gunshot wounds at the scene. However, two more people were taken to the hospital, FOX29 reported.

No arrests have been made, and no information has been released about a shooter or a motive.

On Thursday, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot in his doorway in the same area.

There have been 1,147 people shot in Philadelphia as of Aug. 16, according to statistics from the City Controller's office. As of Friday, there have been 270 homicides in the city this year, a 22% decrease from the same period in 2022, data from the Philadelphia Police shows.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.