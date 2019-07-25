More News:

July 25, 2019

Authorities investigate fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Atlantic City

By Michael Tanenbaum
Atlantic CIty teen fatal shooting Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Atlantic City prosecutors are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl on June 25, 2019.

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Atlantic City, prosecutors said.

Authorities received a 911 call at 4:17 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting at 102 S. Massachusetts Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666

Michael Tanenbaum
