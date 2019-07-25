Authorities investigate fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Atlantic City

July 25, 2019
An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Atlantic City, prosecutors said.
Authorities received a 911 call at 4:17 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting at 102 S. Massachusetts Ave.
When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
An autopsy has been scheduled and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666