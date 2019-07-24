Mays Landing woman dies in boating accident on NJ Intracoastal Waterway, driver charged with BUI

A Mays Landing, New Jersey, woman died Sunday night in a boating accident that authorities say was caused by an impaired driver.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when an 18-foot beachcraft was traveling south near Intracoastal Waterway Marker 177 in the area of Galloway Township, just west of Brigantine.

The victim, 39-year-old Iesha Thies, was ejected from the boat and struck by its propeller, New Jersey State Police said. The boat did not strike anything in the water.

Thies was taken to the Atlantic City Coast Guard Station and later to Atlantic City Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.