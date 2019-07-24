More News:

July 24, 2019

Mays Landing woman dies in boating accident on NJ Intracoastal Waterway, driver charged with BUI

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Boating
Boating under the influence fatal crash Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

New Jersey State Police say a Mays Landing woman died in a boating accident after falling overboard and being struck by the boat's propeller. The driver of the boat has been charged with boating under the influence of alcohol.

A Mays Landing, New Jersey, woman died Sunday night in a boating accident that authorities say was caused by an impaired driver. 

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when an 18-foot beachcraft was traveling south near Intracoastal Waterway Marker 177 in the area of Galloway Township, just west of Brigantine. 

The victim, 39-year-old Iesha Thies, was ejected from the boat and struck by its propeller, New Jersey State Police said. The boat did not strike anything in the water. 

Thies was taken to the Atlantic City Coast Guard Station and later to Atlantic City Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. 

RELATED: Philadelphia man drowns trying to save child at Carbon County lake

Investigators allege the boat's driver, Arthur Lesbirel III, 42, was drunk at the time of the incident. He is charged with boating under the influence.

A third passenger, the boat's owner, Robert Pruchnicki, 34, also was charged with allowing Lesbirel III to operate the boat under the influence. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Boating Mays Landing Jersey Shore Crime Crashes New Jersey State Police New Jersey Boats Boating

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: By letting Tyreek Hill play, NFL continues to prove it only pretends to care about domestic abuse
Tyreek-Hill-Cheifs-ESPYs_072419_USAT

Immigration

Irishman has called Philly area home since '07, but ICE wants to send him back
Keran and Keith Byrne

Children's Health

FDA launches first-ever teen-focused e-cigarette prevention TV ads
fda real cost vaping campaign

Eagles

Doug Pederson has the enviable task of figuring out how to feed many mouths in his loaded offense
072219DougPederson

Movies

Sylvester Stallone could bring Rocky out of retirement for a new TV series and movie
Sylvester Stallone brings Rocky out of retirement

Family-Friendly

Meet baby sharks at Adventure Aquarium in Camden
Adventure Aquarium shark

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved