Kohler's Bakery, an Avalon fixture since 1949, to close after summer

A beloved Jersey Shore bakery is closing for good at the end of the summer.

Kohler's Bakery, a staple at 27th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon since 1949, announced on Facebook that it was unable to secure a new lease agreement and has decided to shut down after September.

"I have been so proud to be a businesswoman carrying on the 74 year tradition of Kohlers's Bakery in Avalon, NJ," wrote owner Colleen Quinn-Maxwell, who started working at the bakery when she was a teenager. "I love hearing your family traditions and start with Kohler's each summer and your sincere love for my products. I appreciate your years of loyalty and incredible unwavering support!"

Quinn-Maxwell, who has run the bakery for the last 17 years, explained that Kohler's is unable to keep its storefront.

"This past year has brought some challenging decisions with my business space and its future," she said. "Unfortunately, a lease agreement was unable to be met to continue to keep Kohler's Bakery at 27th and Dune Drive after this September."

Kohler's is known for its cinnamon buns, danishes, cookies, cakes and other pastries. The bakery is typically open from June through September.

The business did not provided a specific closing date.

"While I’m sure this is a shock to many, it comes with the opportunity to make the most of your memories with us for one last summer on the corner of Dune Drive," Quinn-Maxwell said. "We look forward to seeing you this summer for one more summer season and having you enjoy all of your Kohler's Bakery favorites."