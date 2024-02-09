More News:

February 09, 2024

Baby seal rescued after wandering down Ocean City street

It's not unusual for pups to lose their sense of direction and wander in search of a body of water, wildlife experts say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center, based in Brigantine, New Jersey, rescued a baby grey seal that got lost on a road in Ocean City on Wednesday.

A grey seal pup that got lost in Ocean City on Wednesday was rescued from a remote residential street and taken to safety by wildlife experts, officials said.

The baby seal was spotted around 5 p.m. near West Avenue and 42nd Street, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The area is surrounded by marsh at the south end of Ocean City, which is typically quiet at this time of year. 

The seal had gone through a backyard and then moved to the sidewalk before making its way up the middle of 42nd Street, the wildlife center said. At one point, neighbors said the seal had a close encounter with a car. 

The wildlife center sent someone to capture the seal, which was determined to be a male between 4-6 weeks old. The seal had taken a wrong turn from the bay at West Avenue and traveled about 1/4 mile in a 20 minute span. It was headed toward the ocean and was rescued within 100 yards of a beach ramp, officials said.

Seal pups are born on islands and sometimes lose their sense of direction, the center said. When that happens, they tend to wander until they can find a body of water. Their likelihood of getting lost increases when there are coastal flood advisories, because navigation becomes more difficult and the pups can get disoriented.

"Many people have asked about this unusual behavior," the center wrote in a Facebook post. "We have had MANY cases over the past 46 years of seals, especially Grey seals, taking a wrong turn and wandering up beach access paths to backyards, parking lots, and roadways."

🚧New Patient Alert🚧 On Wednesday night just before 5pm we received the first of many calls reporting a seal wandering...

Posted by Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Thursday, February 8, 2024

In a comment to its post, the stranding center shared a video of the seal squirming around in the roadway. 

"Seals are covered in hair so they have some protection, but could get wear spots if the exposure to a harsh surface is long enough to start sloughing the hair off," the organization said. "Fortunately this little guy came out of the experience unscathed."

The seal in Ocean City is the second to be rescued by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in South Jersey over the last month. In January, a female pup was recovered from a sidewalk in Point Pleasant.

Michael Tanenbaum
