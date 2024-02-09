Our Town Brewery opens a taproom with a beer garden in Francisville

Our Town Brewing has opened its new taproom in Francisville that includes an outdoor beer garden that will operate during the warm months of the year.

Penn State graduates Rob Tarves and Rob Patz founded the brewery in Lancaster in 2020, offering a mix of classic styles and experimental brews that promised "a beer for everyone." Their Lancaster production facility is housed inside a century-old car sales and service building; last April, the brewery revealed plans to open a satellite taproom in Philly.

There are a dozen beers on tap — including two Lukr side pours for pilsners — along with a menu of ciders and draft cocktails.

Our Town's beers include the Proper Pils Czech pilsner, the Press On New England IPA and the Tailgate Playlist, a West Coast pilsner with hints of orange Starburst.

The taproom had a soft opening last weekend and held its grand opening Thursday. This weekend, the taproom will be open from 4-11 p.m. Friday, 3-11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.



The new taproom isn't a production facility and does not have a kitchen, but the owners are encouraging people to bring in food from nearby restaurants. Cans of most of the beers sold in Lancaster will be sold at the Philly location as well.

The taproom's opening is one of many recent developments in Philly's beer scene. Two Locals Brewing Co., the city's first Black-owned brewery, opened a brewpub at 3675 Market St. in University City with food provided by local deli Liberty Kitchen. Sacred Vice Brewing Co. plans to open soon in Kensington at the corner of Berks and Howard streets, and Future Days Beer Co. is building its location in Northern Liberties at 433 Fairmount Ave. Last month, Wissahickon Brewing Co. announced it will be opening a new taproom and kombucha production facility in Olde Kensington.