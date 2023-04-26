Lancaster's Our Town Brewery to open taproom in Fairmount

The duo behind Our Town Brewery, the Lancaster craft brewer that opened during the pandemic, will soon have a taproom in Philadelphia.

Penn State University grads Rob Tarves and Rob Patz said the taproom will be opening late this summer in the ground floor of a new apartment building in Fairmount at 1519 Ridge Ave. The space will have seating for about 40 people indoors and room for another 30-40 people in a beer garden out back.

Our Town Brewery offers a mix of traditional beer styles and more experimental brews, with an overall approach of having "a beer for everyone," the brewery's website says. Tarves and Patz got into homebrewing while in college and later worked together at Otto's Pub & Brewery in State College, among other breweries, before creating their own company.

In September 2020, Our Town Brewery opened a brewhouse and taproom inside a century-old car sales and service building in Lancaster, the former Chamber's General Tire Company at 252 N. Prince St.