Boathouse Row's new lights to debut in March after a year of darkness

Boathouse Row's new LED light system – which can change color in 16 million combinations and be programmed with various effects – will be revealed next month during a public relighting event.

The ceremony, scheduled for March 7, comes about a year after the old lights were shut off to move forward with the $2.1 replacement project. At the time, the historic landmark's lights were expected to be out for about eight months, but the project's timeline was extended because several boathouses needed exterior structural repairs.

Boathouse Row, nestled along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park, last had its lights changed in 2005. They were refurbished a decade later, but often experienced outages due to costly maintenance issues, weather events and damage from animals, city officials said.

The new lighting system features 6,400 LED light with housing boxes designed to better protect them from the elements. The lights will be managed from a control room at Lloyd Hall, automatically turning on at sunset each night and shutting off at sunrise.

The light replacement project was led by the Fairmount Park Conservancy, with funding from the city and the Joanna McNeil Trust, an arts and education foundation that supports lighting at historic sites. Boathouse Row was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

The 12 historic boathouses on the Schuylkill River bank, most of which date to the 19th century, are home to several rowing clubs that belong to the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia. They serve as the backdrop to prestigious races including the Stotesbury Regatta, the Schuylkill Navy Regatta, the Philadelphia Youth Regatta and the Dad Vail Regatta.

Boathouse Row's first lights were installed in 1979, making the landmark an iconic nighttime sight — especially for motorists on the Schuylkill Expressway. Over the years, the lights have often been lit in different colors to mark significant events and support Philadelphia's sports teams.

The new lights were designed by The Lighting Practice, the same company that revamped the lights on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and on the facade of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, among other buildings.

"The light reflected on the Schuylkill River from Boathouse Row is there as we celebrate big moments as a city," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Orlando Rendon said. "We are incredibly grateful to the project funders, and our partners at Fairmount Park Conservancy for preserving and modernizing the historic lighting traditions that make Boathouse Row such a cherished public space for all Philadelphians."

The relighting event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the Fish Ladder along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. In addition to speakers, there will be music and food trucks. The illumination at 7 p.m. will feature a short light show that will repeat. The event is free, but advanced registration is encouraged.

Due to the ongoing construction of the MLK Bridge, access to the viewing site along MLK Drive is only accessible from Sweetbriar Drive or Black Road. Limited parking will be available at a lot between those two streets along MLK Drive, west of the Fish Ladder. People who attend will have to walk 15-20 minutes to get to the viewing location. Alternate public viewing spaces will be available near the Fairmount Water Works.

The Boathouse Row Lights can be booked for special events, holidays, sponsored shows and individual requests by emailing info@boathouserowlights.org. Booking fees vary based on the request and will support ongoing maintenance. The lights also will be featured regularly on a new Instagram account.