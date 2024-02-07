Lincoln Financial Field will shine blue Friday in honor of Delco toddler who unexpectedly died

The support being shown to Broomall family that lost a 2-year-old boy to an illness is spreading from their Delaware County community to Lincoln Financial Field.

Broomall residents and businesses are adding blue decorative lights to their homes and storefronts, and changing out white porch lights for blue ones, flooding the town with blue. It's part of the #BennysBlueLights hashtag created by the family of Benny Petransky, who unexpectedly died last week.

The movement traveling all the way to Lincoln Financial Field, which will light up blue on Friday in honor of Benny, family members said.

The toddler died of an viral infection in his stomach that spread to his brain, his family members told 6ABC. Benny, an otherwise healthy child, had a slight fever when his parents put him to bed last Wednesday; they were unable to wake him the following morning.

Family members came up with the blue lights campaign, a nod to Benny's blue eyes, as a way for the Broomall community to show its support. Blue lights can be seen all over the Broomall area, honoring Benny and his family.

"Let's light up blue for Benny. That way, Eric and Natalie, when they're just walking around, can see that there are others grieving not for us but with us," Julianne Petransky, Benny's aunt, told 6ABC.