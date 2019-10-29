More Health:

October 29, 2019

Philadelphia saved billions of dollars with syringe exchange programs, study says

The City of Brotherly Love saved $2.4 billion in HIV healthcare costs over a 10-year period

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Syringe needle exchanges Philadelphia PA Images/Sipa USA

Philadelphia prevented over 10,000 cases of HIV through syringe exchange programs, like Prevention Point Philadelphia and saved $2.4 billion over a 10-year period.

Syringe exchange programs in Philadelphia prevented thousands of HIV cases and saved millions of dollars for the city as a result, a new study says.

The study published in Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes examined syringe exchange programs (SEPs) in Philadelphia and Baltimore and studied these programs' effects on HIV prevention over the past 10 years.

Researchers from George Washington University found that legal syringe exchange programs in the city, such as Prevention Point Philadelphia, helped to avert 10,592 cases of HIV and thus saved the city roughly $243 million every year in healthcare costs. This averages to an estimated $2.4 billion saved in healthcare costs over the course of 10 years. 

When researchers factored in the cost of running SEPs, an average of $390,000 a year, and compared that to the lifetime cost of treating someone with HIV, roughly $229,000, Philadelphia saw a one-year return investment of nearly $183 million. 

Baltimore was also able to prevent 1,891 HIV cases with SEPs, which saved the city around $62 million a year, averaging to $624 million over a 10-year period. 

The findings suggest that small investments in SEPs could lead to large savings in HIV treatment costs, which could open up resources for other interventions, such as housing and overdose prevention. 

PPP was the first organization to offer syringe exchanges in 1992. The study notes that PWID, or people who inject drugs, grew between 1992 to 2002 in the Philadelphia-New Jersey area with 151 to 173 cases per 10,000 people. The annual syringe distribution for PPP increased from 811,000 in 1999 to 1.2 million in 2014.

