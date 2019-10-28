More Health:

October 28, 2019

Doctors, nurses are burned out on the job, does that put patients' health at risk?

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Mental Health Patient Care
Doctor Notes 06212019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

.

At least one-third of doctors and nurses — and possibly as many as half – are burned out from their jobs, raising concerns about the effect of that fatigue on the care patients are receiving, according to a recent study.

The report published by the National Academy of Medicine states that between 35% and 54% of medical clinicians report experiencing symptoms of burnout. Researchers found that stress starts in medical school, where aspiring doctors are already juggling heavy workloads with the anxiety of repaying large student loans.

The underlying reasons for this are systemic, according to a Business Insider report on the study. Insufficient support and lack of proper technology coupled with overwhelming workloads throughout the healthcare system seem to be the driving forces behind the alarming rate of physicians' burnout. This includes the piles of paperwork and bureaucratic red tape doctors and nurses have to deal with every day. And there is the ever-present fear of malpractice lawsuits.

During the summer, Business Insider back had reported that 79% of all primary care doctors were under workplace-related stress and how thousands of nurses in 4 states went on strike due to unrealistic patient loads.

This burnout affects the physical and mental health of the doctors and nurses, and it has been linked to higher risks of depression and suicide.

It also leads to poorer patient outcomes.

The Washington Post wrote that the National Academy of Medicine report and prior studies on clinician burnout show the dysfunction of the health care system in the United States, noting that that burnout symptoms lead to "increased risks to patients, malpractice claims, worker absenteeism and turnover, as well as billions of dollars in losses to the medical industry each year."

Similar findings were published in The American Journal of Managed Care in 2018. In a meta-analysis of 47 studies that included more than 40,000 physicians, the researchers discovered that when a physician was experiencing burnout symptoms, there was double the chance for a patient-safety incident.

Additionally, burnout affected a physician's professionalism and his or her ability to connect with patients on a personal level.

Another study on Nurse.org published in the spring focused just on nurse burnout.

Its authors reported 15.6% of all nurses experienced symptoms of burnout, but that number increased to almost half when it came to "unengaged" nurses who had low morale and who were emotionally checked out when it came to their work.

That study also found that more positive engagement by a nurse was linked to higher patient satisfaction.

"It's a moral issue, a patient-care issue and a financial issue," Christine K. Cassel, professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco and co-chair of the committee responsible for the National Academy of Medicine study told the Washington Post.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Mental Health Patient Care Philadelphia Doctors Physicians Nurses Jobs United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Joe Girardi already winning in Philadelphia after home run introduction with Phillies
Joe-Girardi-thinker_102819_usat

Animals

Deer smashes through Pa. cell phone store window, runs around, leaves through different window
Pennsylvania deer cell phone store scranton

Children's Health

CHOP researchers figure out how to get your picky eater to like more foods
picky eating habits CHOP

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Some good news on Miles Sanders; DeSean Jackson returning to practice this week
Miles-Sanders_102819_usat

Television

NBC's 'The Good Place' shouts out Nick Foles' Super Bowl victory with the Eagles
051518NickFoles

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved