a.bar and Bluecoat Gin team up on a pop-up

From Thursday, May 16 until Sunday, May 19, a.bar, the popular Center City cocktail offshoot of a.kitchen, will be transformed, with the help of Bluecoat Gin, into The Betsy, a pop-up named after the Bluecoat cocktail honoring American icon Betsy Ross.

Along with the temporary addition of a new lawn and lawn games such as bocce, the a.bar menu of drinks will feature some newcomers featuring Bluecoat's selection of spirits.

The Bluecoat cocktail menu for The Betsy will include:

• Betsy Ross, with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, simple syrup, lemon juice and muddled strawberries

• Elderflower Spritz with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, clementine aperitif, blanc vermouth, sparking cider and edible rose garnish

• Vesper with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, blanc vermouth, vodka and edible snap dragon

• Violette Negroni with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, Americano vermouth, dry vermouth, violette liqueur and edible violets







The bar's head bartender Sean Mcguire is adding a few signature cocktails as well, such as A Damn Good Cup of Tea, Earl Grey-infused Bluecoat Elderflower Gin with lemon, vanilla orgeat and ginger, and Good Morning Chief, with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, strawberry-honeysuckle Campari, sweet vermouth and gentian amaro.

This is the second time The Betsy has emerged on the drinks scene in so many months. For four days in April, Philadelphia Distilling in Fishtown, maker of Bluecoat American Dry Gin, redecorated the fourth floor of its distillery into a floral wonderland and turned it into the first pop-up christened The Betsy.

The Betsy pop-up at a.bar

Thursday, May 16 until Sunday, May 19

1737 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-825-7035