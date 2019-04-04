Gin bar designed to look like enchanted garden opening in Fishtown for four days

Philadelphia Distilling in Fishtown, maker of Bluecoat American Dry Gin, is turning its upstairs into what it describes as an enchanted forest covered in greenery, that starts with the moss-covered elevator needed to reach it.



The temporary makeover is in celebration of the national release of a limited batch of Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, originally offered as an exclusive at the distillery.

For four days this April, Philadelphia Distilling's fourth floor will become The Betsy, a pop-up gin bar named for Betsy Ross with an elaborate look inspired by elderflowers.

There will be tons of natural elements, including an Instagrammable meadow wall, a canopy of illuminated orb plants and bay windows outlined by climbing vines. The distillery collaborated with the floral and garden design team at Petit Jardin en Ville to create the upstairs oasis. To drink, there will be a range of Bluecoat Elderflower Gin cocktails.



Try the Betsy Ross, made with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, simple syrup, lemon juice and muddled strawberries, or the Elderflower Spritz, made with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, clementine aperitif, blanc vermouth, sparkling cider and an edible rose garnish.

To share, there will be the Pennsylvania Elderflower Punch with edible micro marigold available. Other drinks will have pansy, snap dragon and more springtime garnishes.

The Betsy will be open from Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14. Guests will be seated on a first come, first served basis. Groups up to 10 people will be accepted.

Once The Betsy is full, guests will be placed on a waitlist and are welcome to enjoy cocktails and food at Philadelphia Distilling's main bar.

Bottles of Bluecoat Elderflower Gin will be available to purchase for $35.

The Betsy: Pop-Up Bar Celebrating Bluecoat Elderflower Gin

Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14

Thursday and Friday open 4-11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday open 1-11 p.m.

Philadelphia Distilling

25 East Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

