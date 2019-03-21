Teddy Sourias opening Blume, a bar with lots of plants and natural wine

Bye-bye Cinder and hello Blume.

Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group have announced the opening of a new food and drink concept in the Rittenhouse space that formally housed Cinder Copper & Lace, a restaurant that focused on cider, sour beer and wood-fired pizza.

The owners of BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, Tradesman’s, Kontrol, Uptown Beer Garden, Finn McCool’s Ale House and Tinsel will open Blume in mid-April. No exact date has been revealed yet, but a press release states it will open in three to five weeks.



"We are aiming to create a fun, light, energetic and comfortable concept," said Sourias.

The bar will focus on cocktails and natural wine, while the kitchen will still offer wood-fired pizzas, plus lots of vegetarian and vegan options.

For the bar/restaurant's new look, Sourias turned to Anne White, who designed the interior of Tradesman's, the barbecue, whiskey and beer hall in Midtown Village, and Tinsel, the Christmas-themed pop-up bar.

"I wanted to borrow inspiration and modernize elements from the Victorian era," said White.



Expect hundreds of live plants hanging from the ceiling, gem-colored mirrors, floral motifs, wallpaper and lots of color.

