March 21, 2019

Teddy Sourias opening Blume, a bar with lots of plants and natural wine

It's replacing Cinder in Rittenhouse

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Teddy Sourias will open Blume at at 1500 Locust Street in Rittenhouse.

Bye-bye Cinder and hello Blume.

Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group have announced the opening of a new food and drink concept in the Rittenhouse space that formally housed Cinder Copper & Lace, a restaurant that focused on cider, sour beer and wood-fired pizza.

The owners of BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, Tradesman’s, Kontrol, Uptown Beer Garden, Finn McCool’s Ale House and Tinsel will open Blume in mid-April. No exact date has been revealed yet, but a press release states it will open in three to five weeks.

RELATED: A guide to Philly Wine Week's best events | Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season

"We are aiming to create a fun, light, energetic and comfortable concept," said Sourias. 

The bar will focus on cocktails and natural wine, while the kitchen will still offer wood-fired pizzas, plus lots of vegetarian and vegan options.

For the bar/restaurant's new look, Sourias turned to Anne White, who designed the interior of Tradesman's, the barbecue, whiskey and beer hall in Midtown Village, and Tinsel, the Christmas-themed pop-up bar.

"I wanted to borrow inspiration and modernize elements from the Victorian era," said White.

Expect hundreds of live plants hanging from the ceiling, gem-colored mirrors, floral motifs, wallpaper and lots of color.

