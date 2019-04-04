More Events:

April 04, 2019

Remark Glass at Bok to offer glassblowing workshops

The studio uses recycled bottles to make home decor, and you can watch the process

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Remark Glass offering glassblowing workshops at Bok.

Remark Glass, a glassblowing studio at Bok that transforms recycled bottles, will offer glassblowing workshops this summer.

There are three upcoming dates, all on Wednesday evenings: May 1, June 5 and July 3.

RELATED: Old City's Shane Confectionery offering buttercream egg decorating classes | Clover Market has announced its spring 2019 schedule

At the workshop, attendees will watch demonstrations to learn techniques from the makers, as well as eat and drink. At the May class, attendees will get a meal from South Philly Smokhaus, plus a Ploughman Cider. The food and drink for the other two dates has yet to be announced.

Tickets are $45. There's also a $110 participation ticket. If you purchase the pricier option, bring a bottle and the Remark team will help you shape your glass using their glassblowing tools.

Glassblowing Workshops

Wednesday, May 1
Wednesday, June 5
Wednesday, July 3
5:30-8:30 p.m. | $45-$110 per person
Bok
821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
