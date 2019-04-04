Remark Glass at Bok to offer glassblowing workshops

April 04, 2019
Remark Glass, a glassblowing studio at Bok that transforms recycled bottles, will offer glassblowing workshops this summer.
There are three upcoming dates, all on Wednesday evenings: May 1, June 5 and July 3.
At the workshop, attendees will watch demonstrations to learn techniques from the makers, as well as eat and drink. At the May class, attendees will get a meal from South Philly Smokhaus, plus a Ploughman Cider. The food and drink for the other two dates has yet to be announced.
Tickets are $45. There's also a $110 participation ticket. If you purchase the pricier option, bring a bottle and the Remark team will help you shape your glass using their glassblowing tools.
Wednesday, May 1
Wednesday, June 5
Wednesday, July 3
5:30-8:30 p.m. | $45-$110 per person
Bok
821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
