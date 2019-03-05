More Events:

March 05, 2019

Clover Market has announced its spring 2019 schedule

Make plans to shop. There will be a different lineup of vendors at each market

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Clover Market will be at Chestnut Hill and Bryn Mawr this season.

The schedule for Clover Market's 2019 spring season has been revealed. The outdoor, seasonal market will set up in Chestnut Hill, Bryn Mawr, Glen Mills and Kennett Square, as well as Collingswood, New Jersey.

RELATED: Shop with a cocktail in hand during Rittenhouse Row Spring Fashion Crawl | You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia

The lineup of vendors will change for each date, but shoppers can expect a mix of art, furniture, jewelry, antiques and home goods.

At each market there will be food vendors, too, plus activities for kids and live music.

Below are the dates and locations for Clover Market's upcoming spring season.

• Sunday, April 7 – Chestnut Hill (25 W. Highland Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118)
• Saturday, April 20 – Pop-up at terrain in Glen Mills from noon to 5 p.m. (914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342)
• Sunday, April 28 – Bryn Mawr (7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010)
• Sunday, May 5 – Collingswood, New Jersey (735 Atlantic Ave.)
• Sunday, May 19 – Bryn Mawr (7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010)
• Sunday, June 9 – Kennett Square (600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, PA 19348)

All markets, with the exception of the pop-up, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clover Market is rain or shine.

Sinead Cummings
