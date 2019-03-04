More Events:

March 04, 2019

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia

Take the fam to hang with everyone's favorite mascot

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Gritty
Gritty Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty entertains the crowd during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Wells Fargo Center.

Here's your chance to meet Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot who has stolen our hearts. He's orange, googly-eyed and a true treasure.

What was life even like before Gritty? It's so hard to remember.

RELATED: ESPN's Katie Nolan uncovers rampant jealousy of Gritty among NHL mascots | Watch: Gritty, Harlem Globetrotters team up for zamboni trick shot | Gritty was ejected from the Flyers-Penguins game for streaking

On Saturday, March 16, Gritty will be visiting the King of Prussia Town Center, located near the King of Prussia Mall. He'll be there from noon to 2 p.m.

While some celebrities may charge for a meet-and-greet, not our Gritty. Posing for selfies with the lovable goofball is totally free.

So why's Gritty leaving the Wells Fargo Center to hang out in King of Prussia? He'll be there for Restaurant Week, which benefits CHOP Specialty Care & Surgery Center. The dining event runs March 11-17.

Meet Gritty

Saturday, March 16
Noon to 2 p.m. | Free
Xfinity Store by Comcast
130 Town Square Place, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Gritty Philadelphia King of Prussia Mall

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Odd News

Everything you wanted to know about the 'steel furnace letter' but were afraid to ask
27th and Girard Furnace Party

Celebrities

Ariana Grande spotted in Lancaster County at Target, Whole Foods
Ariana Grande

Real Estate

Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie offers to lease Bryce Harper his Main Line mansion
021619_Bryce-Harper_usat

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved