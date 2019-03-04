You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia

Here's your chance to meet Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot who has stolen our hearts. He's orange, googly-eyed and a true treasure.

What was life even like before Gritty? It's so hard to remember.

On Saturday, March 16, Gritty will be visiting the King of Prussia Town Center, located near the King of Prussia Mall. He'll be there from noon to 2 p.m.

While some celebrities may charge for a meet-and-greet, not our Gritty. Posing for selfies with the lovable goofball is totally free.

So why's Gritty leaving the Wells Fargo Center to hang out in King of Prussia? He'll be there for Restaurant Week, which benefits CHOP Specialty Care & Surgery Center. The dining event runs March 11-17.

Meet Gritty

Saturday, March 16

Noon to 2 p.m. | Free

Xfinity Store by Comcast

130 Town Square Place, King of Prussia, PA 19406



