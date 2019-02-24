Gritty was ejected from the Flyers-Penguins game for streaking

February 24, 2019
He just couldn't resist.
It seems Gritty made an over-the-top entrance at the Flyers' Stadium Series match against the Pittsburgh Penguins and he was ejected from the game for streaking.
Our fluffy orange friend first lit himself up in orange lights and swung from the ceiling of Lincoln Financial Field onto the rink. Then, he ran across the stadium while being chased by security. He was a luminescent streak of orange fur without his usual jersey.
For such a large monster, Gritty did pretty well for himself out there. He made it from one end of the field to the other. He even leapt over a few barriers and slid across a small portion of the ice.
I’ve since been ejected. pic.twitter.com/6ims2CQpsc— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 24, 2019
worth it— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 24, 2019
Obviously it was a crowd pleaser. And yeah, he could have been drunk.
