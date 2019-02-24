More Sports:

February 24, 2019

Gritty was ejected from the Flyers-Penguins game for streaking

He ran across the Linc during the Flyers' Stadium Series on Saturday

By Emily Rolen
We're going streaking!

He just couldn't resist. 

It seems Gritty made an over-the-top entrance at the Flyers' Stadium Series match against the Pittsburgh Penguins and he was ejected from the game for streaking.

Our fluffy orange friend first lit himself up in orange lights and swung from the ceiling of Lincoln Financial Field onto the rink. Then, he ran across the stadium while being chased by security. He was a luminescent streak of orange fur without his usual jersey. 

For such a large monster, Gritty did pretty well for himself out there. He made it from one end of the field to the other. He even leapt over a few barriers and slid across a small portion of the ice.


Obviously it was a crowd pleaser. And yeah, he could have been drunk. 

Emily Rolen
