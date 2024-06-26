More Events:

June 26, 2024

A new 'Matisse & Renoir' exhibition will be on display for Barnes on the Block next month

The annual event will have DJs, a beer garden and free admission to the first floor of the art institute off Ben Franklin Parkway.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Block Party
Barnes on the Block event July Provided Image/Barnes Foundation

Barnes of the Block, the annual party hosted by the Barnes Foundation, returns July 14. Attendees can make ceramics, decorate lanterns, watch live music and eat at food trucks. Above is a performance from last year's event.

Art enthusiasts can hit the streets next month for the seventh annual Barnes on the Block festival and appreciate the works of a couple 19th-century French artists at a new exhibition on Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse

On July 14 from noon-5 p.m., residents can head to the grounds of the Barnes Foundation off Ben Franklin Parkway for a free block party featuring food trucks, a beer garden, art making and live performances. The family-friendly event is hosted by the art museum in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia. 

MORE: Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval featuring mini golf, beer garden to open July 11

Visitors can check out live painting from Mural Arts, learn about ceramics at the Clay Studio's Claymobile pop-up and get a personalized poem from Marshall James Kavanaugh. There will also be collaging, crafting, lantern decorating and identity symbol making with Cesar Viveros and Lemus. There will be performances by TAMEARTZ, West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad, and Batala Philly. Ben Arsenal and DJ Giz will also host DJ sets. 

The event is free, but timed registration is required for entrance into the Barnes.  Those slots will be available starting July 11 at 10 a.m. on the Barnes Foundation website

The museum has two new exhibits: "Matisse & Renoir: New Encounters at the Barnes" and "Visions," which features work created by artists in the Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Guild program and inmates at the SCI Phoenix prison in Montgomery County. 

Barnes on the Block

Sunday, July 14, noon to 5 p.m. 

Free

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Block Party Logan Square Food Trucks Barnes Art Philadephia Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

10 great day trip destinations in New Jersey
Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pa. State Police investigating 30-year-old homicide case after DNA breakthrough
State Police Cold Case Derek Mason

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Gun Violence

U.S. surgeon general declares gun violence a public health crisis. A specialist on child victims weighs in
062524murthygunviolence.jpg

Recreation

Jordan Spieth helps Cobbs Creek Golf Course build new putting green
Cobbs Creek Golf

Sixers

NBA mock draft roundup: Time for Sixers to make a pick at No. 16
McCain 6.26.24

Entertainment

Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval to feature mini golf, beer garden
Eakins Oval

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved