A new 'Matisse & Renoir' exhibition will be on display for Barnes on the Block next month

Art enthusiasts can hit the streets next month for the seventh annual Barnes on the Block festival and appreciate the works of a couple 19th-century French artists at a new exhibition on Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse.

On July 14 from noon-5 p.m., residents can head to the grounds of the Barnes Foundation off Ben Franklin Parkway for a free block party featuring food trucks, a beer garden, art making and live performances. The family-friendly event is hosted by the art museum in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Visitors can check out live painting from Mural Arts, learn about ceramics at the Clay Studio's Claymobile pop-up and get a personalized poem from Marshall James Kavanaugh. There will also be collaging, crafting, lantern decorating and identity symbol making with Cesar Viveros and Lemus. There will be performances by TAMEARTZ, West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad, and Batala Philly. Ben Arsenal and DJ Giz will also host DJ sets.

The event is free, but timed registration is required for entrance into the Barnes. Those slots will be available starting July 11 at 10 a.m. on the Barnes Foundation website.

The museum has two new exhibits: "Matisse & Renoir: New Encounters at the Barnes" and "Visions," which features work created by artists in the Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Guild program and inmates at the SCI Phoenix prison in Montgomery County.

Sunday, July 14, noon to 5 p.m.

Free

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia