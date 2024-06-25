More Events:

June 25, 2024

Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval featuring mini golf, beer garden to open July 11

The seasonal programming along Benjamin Franklin Parkway will run for seven weeks on Thursdays through Sundays.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Eakins Oval
Eakins Oval Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A beer garden is returning to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway space.

Eakins Oval is gearing up for another summery pop-up featuring music, movies and a mini golf course.

Starting on Thursday, July 11, the park will welcome visitors to the Oval. The seasonal hub will again offer free events and a beer garden/restaurant, this time managed by Libertee Grounds. The Francisville bar and putt-putt destination has teased a menu of masala nachos and Korean smash burgers, and it plans to have a mini golf to the park with the theme of Philadelphia landmarks. Adults can play for $5, and it's free for kids.

MORE: Ice Cream Festival returns to Reading Terminal Market in July

The pop-up will also host a Saturday concert series curated by local brass band Snacktime. Six acts will take the main stage each week at 8 p.m., leading up to the final performance by the members of Snacktime themselves.

A mural from Mural Arts and temporary art installation from the Association for Public Art will also adorn the Oval. Free movie screenings and dance performances will be held Fridays, and there will be trivia on Sundays. Marketplaces and kid-friendly craft workshops plan to come to the park on select Saturdays and Sundays, and yoga and other fitness classes will be staggered throughout the summer.

The Oval will be open Thursdays through Sundays for seven weeks, shutting down after Aug. 25. Though, if last year is any indication, the organizers could add bonus Labor Day events.

The Oval

Thursday, July 11, to Sunday, Aug. 25
Eakins Oval
2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Eakins Oval Philadelphia Family-Friendly Beer Gardens Markets Benjamin Franklin Parkway Concerts Mural Arts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

10 great day trip destinations in New Jersey
Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks

Just In

Must Read

Fundraising

S.S. United States Conservancy seeks $500k to relocate the ship docked in South Philly for nearly 30 years
SS United States

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Prevention

How to avoid getting sick this summer at the barbecue, in the pool or on the trail
Bug Spray Mosquitos

Food & Drink

Flakely Gluten Free bakery opens 'pastry ATM' in Italian Market
flakely pastry atm

Phillies

Report: Phillies are 'working on' Ranger Suárez's contract extension next
Ranger-Suarez-Phillies_042324_USAT

Festivals

Pride Month events this week: dancing, park celebrations and puppies
BucksMont Pride

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved