Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval featuring mini golf, beer garden to open July 11

Eakins Oval is gearing up for another summery pop-up featuring music, movies and a mini golf course.

Starting on Thursday, July 11, the park will welcome visitors to the Oval. The seasonal hub will again offer free events and a beer garden/restaurant, this time managed by Libertee Grounds. The Francisville bar and putt-putt destination has teased a menu of masala nachos and Korean smash burgers, and it plans to have a mini golf to the park with the theme of Philadelphia landmarks. Adults can play for $5, and it's free for kids.

The pop-up will also host a Saturday concert series curated by local brass band Snacktime. Six acts will take the main stage each week at 8 p.m., leading up to the final performance by the members of Snacktime themselves.

A mural from Mural Arts and temporary art installation from the Association for Public Art will also adorn the Oval. Free movie screenings and dance performances will be held Fridays, and there will be trivia on Sundays. Marketplaces and kid-friendly craft workshops plan to come to the park on select Saturdays and Sundays, and yoga and other fitness classes will be staggered throughout the summer.

The Oval will be open Thursdays through Sundays for seven weeks, shutting down after Aug. 25. Though, if last year is any indication, the organizers could add bonus Labor Day events.

Thursday, July 11, to Sunday, Aug. 25

Eakins Oval

2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia

