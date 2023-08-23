More Events:

August 23, 2023

The Oval summer pop-up festival on the Parkway to extend through Labor Day

Additional programming includes a movie night, live music, family entertainment and a day of health and wellness

By Brian A. Saunders
Philadelphia has extended free programming at The Oval on Benjamin Franklin Parkway through Labor Day, including a movie night, live music and family-friendly entertainment.

As September approaches and teachers and students prepare to return to school, many of Philly's summer programs have started to scale back. The city usually ends its free pop-up park, The Oval on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, in August, but this year it has been extended through Labor Day weekend. 

From Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, free programming at Eakins Oval will include a movie night, live music, family-friendly entertainment like magic and face painting and a beer garden. 

"The Oval summer pop-up has become a treasured summer tradition highlighting one of Philadelphia's signature parks," said Philadelphia Parks and Recreation's interim commissioner Orlando Rendon. "This park is the perfect spot to get together under the sun or stars, and we’re grateful to be able to provide an ‘encore’ experience to Oval-goers this Labor Day weekend."

This summer, more than 30,000 people have enjoyed The Oval's programming, the city said.

"The creation of Oval Live is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our city and the many great partners who collectively contributed to a robust lineup of Labor Day weekend activities for residents and visitors," said Angela Val, CEO at Visit Philadelphia.

A full schedule of The Oval Live's Labor Day weekend activities is listed below. 

Movie night at The Oval, Sept. 1

At 8 p.m. on Friday, there will be a showing of the DC Comics film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Live music, Sept. 2

On Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., local musicians will perform rap, R&B and soul music, and vendors, food trucks and a beer garden run by MilkBoy will be present. 

Family fun, Sept. 3

The Oval will have family entertainment from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Sunday. There will be live music from DJ Flip of Let's Rock Recess, dancers, jugglers, caricatures, face painting, a kite-building contest and a magician.

Health and wellness, Sept. 4

On Labor Day, the last day of the event-packed weekend will host fitness and wellness activities, including yoga and a community run, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Oval Live

Pop-up: Sept. 1 to Sept. 4
Free to attend
Eakins Oval
2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 
Brian A. Saunders
