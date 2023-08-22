More Events:

August 22, 2023

Lauryn Hill to bring 'Miseducation' anniversary tour to Philly

The Grammy Award winner and her hip hop group, The Fugees, will perform Monday, Oct. 23 at the Wells Fargo Center. Her acclaimed solo debut album is now 25 years old

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill tour Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY

Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,' by going on tour with the Fugees, her hip hop group. She plays the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 23.

Lauryn Hill is commemorating the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," with a tour that includes a stop in Philadelphia. 

The Fugees – Hill's hip-hop group – are co-headlining the North American leg, which comes to the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Oct. 23. The 17-city tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Minneapolis. 

Hill began her solo career in 1997 after two albums with the Fugees, the trio that includes Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," released Aug. 28, 1998, is a neo-soul album that fuses Hill's rapping and singing abilities. It was met was critical acclaim, garnering 10 Grammy nominations and five wins, including Album of the Year. It also was the first album to receive a perfect rating from the hip hop magazine XXL.

Hill's Miseducation Tour in 1999 featured the Atlanta rap duo OutKast as its opening act. 

"'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Hill said in a press release. "I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

The album is considered among the best ever made. In 2020, Rolling Stone listed it as the 10th greatest album of all time. Last year, Pitchfork named it the second-best album of the 1990s. And in 2017, NPR ranked it as the second-greatest album made by a woman. 

The album has led to various tributes over the years, including a reimagined Miseducation-themed Ms. Marvel cover. To celebrate the album's 20th anniversary in 2018, Billboard spoke to 16 artists, including Jazmine Sullivan, Lizzo and Chloe Bailey, about the impact Hill's music had on them.

"Even at age 11, I knew there was something different about this album," Sullivan said. "It drew me in immediately, more than anything that was being played at the time. It felt classic. Most albums at the time seemed to be over-produced — every riff and phrase perfectly constructed. But Lauryn's just felt like it was flowing from her soul."

Earlier this summer, Hill played 10 songs from the album during her performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. They included "Doo Wop (That Thing)," "Ex-Factor" and "Nothing Even Matters."

Tickets for the Oct. 23 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. A presale for Citi credit card members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees

Monday, Oct. 23
7:30 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Lauryn Hill Philadelphia Concerts Hip hop Wells Fargo Center Rap Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Work Zone Image PhillyVoice

We have to change driver behavior in work zones — it is costing highway workers their lives
Purchased - new home construction

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

19-year-old arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Port Richmond
Port Richmond hit-and-run

Sponsored

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Eagles

A look at some of the NFL's other punter training camp battles
082123LouHedley

Healthy Eating

A Mediterranean lifestyle involves more than eating healthy – but it lowers the risk of early death, research shows
Mediterranean Lifestyle Study

TV

Joey Graziadei, of Montgomery County, chosen to be next Bachelor
joey graziadei bachelor

Entertainment

Tickets to summer films cost just $4 on National Cinema Day
National Cinema Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved