Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' musical is coming to Philly in October

Get ready to meet "The Plastics" this fall when the hit musical "Mean Girls" comes to town — and here's hoping they don't forget the mantra, "On Wednesdays we wear pink!"

"Mean Girls," written by Upper Darby-native Tina Fey, kicks off the Kimmel Cultural Campus's upcoming Broadway series. It is showing at the Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St., from Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The musical, based on Fey's 2004 movie, follows the new girl, Cady Heron, as she attempts to navigate the cliques of high school after being homeschooled for years. All hell breaks loose when she falls in with teen queen Regina George — and her army of perfectly-polished "Plastics" — and develops a crush on Regina's boyfriend, Aaron Samuels.

The Tony Award-nominated musical, which has a soundtrack of original songs, appeared on Broadway from 2018 through 2021. This marks the second time the show has made its way across the country, and Philadelphia is the second stop on its national tour.

Ironically, (or perhaps planned), the date of the Philly opening is a significant one in the "Mean Girls" franchise. Oct. 3 often referred to by fans as "Mean Girls Day" due to the movie scene in which Aaron asks Cady what the date is, and she simply replies to her crush, "It's Oct. 3."

For Fey, the "Mean Girls" drama has made its way from the screen and stage into real life. Rosalind Wiseman — author of the book "Queen Bees and Wannabes," which was the source material for the "Mean Girls" movie — has said she is considering legal action against Fey. Wiseman claims she has not seen any money since selling the film rights, despite her contract including net profits for the franchise.

Nevertheless, the "Mean Girls" franchise continues to expand. A movie musical based on the Broadway show was filmed in Monmouth County, New Jersey in the spring. The film, also written by Fey, will be released on Paramount+.



Tickets to see "Mean Girls" in Philadelphia can be purchased online. They range from $40 to $154, plus fees, depending on the date and time.



Oct. 3-8 | $40-154Miller Theater250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102