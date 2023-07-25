Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular to relocate to FDR Park this year

July 25, 2023
It may only be "Christmas in July," but a local holiday hub has already unveiled big changes for the 2023 winter season.
The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular is moving to South Philadelphia's FDR Park, where it will open Friday, Nov. 17 and run through Monday, Jan. 1. Since opening in 2021, the family-friendly outdoor market and light installation haa been held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center fairgrounds in Oaks, Montgomery County.
“The City of Philadelphia is thrilled to welcome Tinseltown to the City, and in doing so spread the magic of the holiday season down Broad Street to FDR Park,” City Representative Sheila Hess said in a release.
The newest South Philly tradition for the holidays. Tinseltown is coming to FDR Park.— Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular (@TnsltwnHoliday) July 25, 2023
Click the link for more details.https://t.co/BbxvjaYtUf#TinseltownHoliday #SouthPhilly #FDRpark #ChristmasInPhilly #Gritty #MagicInThePark #CityofPhiladelphia #Christmas #HolidayLights pic.twitter.com/Yg6JgtImuB
This year's Tinseltown event will feature festive food and drinks, holiday vendors, visits from Santa Claus and light sculptures powered by more than 1 million light bulbs. Some of the twinkling displays include a 60-foot-long light tunnel, Santa's sleigh, the Liberty Bell and sculptures paying homage to Philly sports teams.
Last year, Tinseltown unveiled an ice skating rink, a 160-foot ice slide and appearances by Flyers mascot Gritty.
Along with a new location and layout for 2023, there will be some fresh experiences revealed in the coming months.
Tickets for the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular go on sale Friday, Sept. 22.
