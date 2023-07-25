More Events:

July 25, 2023

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular to relocate to FDR Park this year

The light installation and market will open in South Philly on Nov. 17 and run through Jan. 1. Tickets go on sale in September

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular is moving from the suburbs to South Philly's FDR Park for the upcoming holiday season, where it will be open from November through January.

It may only be "Christmas in July," but a local holiday hub has already unveiled big changes for the 2023 winter season.

The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular is moving to South Philadelphia's FDR Park, where it will open Friday, Nov. 17 and run through Monday, Jan. 1. Since opening in 2021, the family-friendly outdoor market and light installation haa been held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center fairgrounds in Oaks, Montgomery County.

MORE: New FDR Park playground to open with largest swing set on the continent

“The City of Philadelphia is thrilled to welcome Tinseltown to the City, and in doing so spread the magic of the holiday season down Broad Street to FDR Park,” City Representative Sheila Hess said in a release.

This year's Tinseltown event will feature festive food and drinks, holiday vendors, visits from Santa Claus and light sculptures powered by more than 1 million light bulbs. Some of the twinkling displays include a 60-foot-long light tunnel, Santa's sleigh, the Liberty Bell and sculptures paying homage to Philly sports teams.

Last year, Tinseltown unveiled an ice skating rink, a 160-foot ice slide and appearances by Flyers mascot Gritty.

Along with a new location and layout for 2023, there will be some fresh experiences revealed in the coming months. 

Tickets for the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular go on sale Friday, Sept. 22. 

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular

Nov. 17 to Jan. 1
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22
FDR Park
1900 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

