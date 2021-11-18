More Events:

November 18, 2021

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular opens at the Philadelphia Fairgrounds this Black Friday

The massive holiday hub will have local vendors, ice skating and appearances from Gritty

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular opens to the public this Black Friday and features holiday lights, shopping, entertainment and more.

The "Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular" event series opens to the public on Black Friday this year. 

The massive, immersive, one-of-a-kind experience brings a winter wonderland of lights, shopping and dining to the Philadelphia area.

The event starts Nov. 26 and will run through Jan. 2, 2022 at the Fairgrounds at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. 

The Mistletoe Marketplace will feature a collection of local vendors selling original art, seasonal treats and other goods for holiday shopping. There will also be an ice skating rink.

There will be weekly special events like "Waggin Wednesdays" when guests can bring their dog along for giveaways and photos with Santa. On "Gritty Thursdays" Philly's favorite mascot will make an appearance and guests can line up for a holiday photo.

Glowing presents, snowflakes and trees will line the paths through the fairgrounds and festive-themed concession areas, Santa's photo hut and Mrs. Claus' reading room.

From Dec. 2 to Dec 16, Tinseltown will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Dates and hours change from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2, when the park will be open Mondays to Sundays from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Tickets for Tinseltown are limited and start at $19.99 for adults and $13.99 for kids under 13. Kids under five get in free. Tickets are set with a designated arrival window when purchasing.

Free parking is available at a lot just a short walk from the event space, while VIP parking is available for $5. 

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular

Nov. 26 to Jan. 2
5 to 10 p.m. | $19.99 for adults, $13.99 for kids under 13
Fairgrounds at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

