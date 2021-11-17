Manayunk's Jolly Trolley rides return to Main Street this December

Manayunk is offering free Jolly Trolley Rides on Main Street this December during its Holiday Light Nights display.

The seasonal event is back every Thursday from Dec. 2 until Dec. 23, with food and drink deals, shopping specials, and live entertainment.

The trolley will stop at various businesses along the way, and will have a perfect view of the lit up streets. The pick up spot is 3729 Main St. by the movie theater, and parking is free.



Manayunk's annual tree lighting ceremony kicks off this Thursday Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., featuring live performances and an appearance from Santa himself. Those that attend can also get complementary hot chocolate from Winnie's.

The ceremony, located at Canal View Park, marks the official start of the 2nd annual "Manayunk Gets LIT!" decorating contest between the more than 50 businesses in the district. Locals can vote on their favorite decorations to win $25 gift cards.

Small businesses are able to enter the competition and can win $10,000 in prizes. The winners will be announced on Dec. 15.

The neighborhood will also host its annual Santa Paws pet portraits with Santa on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the photos are free, a recommended $10 donation will go to ACCT Philly, the regions largest animal care and control service provider. There will also be raffle prizes from local businesses.

The 7th annual 3-mile long Rudolph Run, which goes along the Manayunk Canal, will take place on Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.

The community is also hosting a canned goods drive for the North Light Community Center, which can be dropped off at the fun run check in.