Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend

Six Flags Great Adventure's winter festival, Holiday in the Park, opens Saturday, Nov. 13, and will feature festive foods, lights, new rides and holiday entertainment.

Parts of the park will transform into seasonal attractions, like the Festive Fireside. Located near the Jersey Devil Coaster, it will be bathed in a warm red, orange and yellow glow, and serve up spicy food, BBQ and Jersey Devil S'mores.

The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience, which debuted in 2020 as a way to safely celebrate during the pandemic, will be back for its second year. Reservations are required and must be made online ahead of time.

This year the experience will also have a walk-thru, where guests who drive through the park will be able to exit their cars and visit the Merry Market Place for holiday and seasonal food and beverages.

There will be light shows every 15 minutes, which brings trees to life with lights and a festive soundtrack. Nearby, there will be Santa Claus, inflatable snowmen and more.

Master illusionist Doc Swan will bring his signature magic show full of surprises to the Deck the Halls show, and there will be a cirque spectacular in the Showcase Theater called Frost. There will be festive fire pits for toasting s'mores, as well as hot turkey platters, seasonal beers, and spiked eggnog.

The festivities will operate Nov. 13 & 14, 20 & 21, 26 to 28; Dec. 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 17 to 19, 23, and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.



This Saturday and Sunday, the festivities kick off with the Holiday Wine Fest, where guests can enjoy samples from locally produced wines from 12 New Jersey vineyards.

Later in the season, there will be a Holiday Food Drive and New Year's Eve fireworks.

Nov. 13 to Jan 2



Hours vary | Prices Vary



Six Flags Great Adventure



1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527