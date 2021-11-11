More Events:

November 11, 2021

Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Amusement Parks
Six Flags Holiday Experience Courtesy/Joel Noufe

Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park experience is back for 2021, featuring the Holiday Drive-Thru Experience.

Six Flags Great Adventure's winter festival, Holiday in the Park, opens Saturday, Nov. 13, and will feature festive foods, lights, new rides and holiday entertainment. 

Parts of the park will transform into seasonal attractions, like the Festive Fireside. Located near the Jersey Devil Coaster, it will be bathed in a warm red, orange and yellow glow, and serve up spicy food, BBQ and Jersey Devil S'mores.

RELATED: Morimoto celebrates 20th anniversary with one-night-only tasting menu | Franklin Square's winter events to run 'longer than ever' this season | Philadelphia adds new parade to city's traditional holiday festivities

The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience, which debuted in 2020 as a way to safely celebrate during the pandemic, will be back for its second year. Reservations are required and must be made online ahead of time.

This year the experience will also have a walk-thru, where guests who drive through the park will be able to exit their cars and visit the Merry Market Place for holiday and seasonal food and beverages. 

There will be light shows every 15 minutes, which brings trees to life with lights and a festive soundtrack. Nearby, there will be Santa Claus, inflatable snowmen and more.

Master illusionist Doc Swan will bring his signature magic show full of surprises to the Deck the Halls show, and there will be a cirque spectacular in the Showcase Theater called Frost. There will be festive fire pits for toasting s'mores, as well as hot turkey platters, seasonal beers, and spiked eggnog.

The festivities will operate Nov. 13 & 14, 20 & 21, 26 to 28; Dec. 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 17 to 19, 23, and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

This Saturday and Sunday, the festivities kick off with the Holiday Wine Fest, where guests can enjoy samples from locally produced wines from 12 New Jersey vineyards. 

Later in the season, there will be a Holiday Food Drive and New Year's Eve fireworks. 

Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park

Nov. 13 to Jan 2
Hours vary | Prices Vary
Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Amusement Parks Philadelphia Holiday Traditions New Jersey Holiday Lights Six Flags Roller Coasters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Broncos: Five matchups to watch
110921TeddyBridgewater

Sponsored

Honor those who served, and remember why
Limited - Pusillo Veterans Day

Development

Philly taps architecture firm Design Workshop to revamp Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Benjamin Franklin Parkway redesign

Women's Health

Drug used to prevent preterm birth may increase cancer risk in offspring, study suggests
Risk of preterm birth

Media

Legendary 6ABC anchor Jim Gardner to retire at the end of 2022
Jim Gardner 6ABC Retiring

Food & Drink

Morimoto celebrates 20th anniversary with one-night-only tasting menu
Morimoto

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved