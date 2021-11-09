More Events:

November 09, 2021

Franklin Square's winter events to run 'longer than ever' this season

The seasonal events will span across three months, featuring the Electric Spectacle Light Show, mini golf and more

By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Franklin Square

The first Electric Spectacle Light Show at Franklin Square kicks off on Nov. 18 and runs through the New Year into February 2022.

Winter festivities are back in Franklin Square for longer than ever this year — running from Nov. 18 to February 27, 2022. 

Visitors can attend the Electric Spectacle Light Show, play mini golf in the park, ride the Parx liberty Carousel and enjoy seasonal food and drinks at SquareBurger.

RELATED: Ice skating, Wintergarden are back at Dilworth Park for the winter season | Assembly opens seasonal Alpine Heights Rooftop Lounge | Philadelphia adds new parade to city's traditional holiday festivities

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 9  p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed Nov. 26, Dec. 25, and Jan 1.

The first Electrical Spectacle Light Show starts at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, featuring more than 150,000 lights and a soundtrack of seasonal classics. 

It will take place every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. until closing for the rest of the season, and this year the soundtrack will debut two new songs: Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano, which will run alongside previous years' favorites from Nov. 18 to Jan. 9, and Winter Wonderland by Johnny Mathis, running from Jan. 10 to Feb. 27.

Chilly Philly Mini Golf will be open for the day and night this year. The 18-hole course will be decked out with seasonal lights and iconic Philly landmarks. 

In February, it will transform into a Valentine's themed course for almost the entire month. 

Daytime tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for kids aged 3 to 12. Nighttime tickets for games after 5 p.m. will be $15 for adults and $12 for kids.

Franklin's Winter View, an open air cocktail lounge, will operate nightly starting at 5 p.m. through Jan. 9 and will serve seasonal foods alongside hand-crafted cocktails, classic and spiked hot chocolate, and seasonal beers and wines. 

There will be outdoor fire pits and seating throughout the Square as well as an indoor heated tent.

Other events throughout the season include Santa Saturdays, a Hanukkah Dreidel Give away with the Old City Jewish Arts Center, and a Kwanzaa Celebration with the African American Museum in Philadelphia. 

There will be a Kid's New Year's Eve Countdown from 4 to 9 p.m. with live music and crafts. The Franklin's Winter View tent will host a kids dance party until 9 p.m. for free.

