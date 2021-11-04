Philadelphia adds new parade to city's traditional holiday festivities

Most of Philadelphia's holiday festivities were modified or cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic— but they are making a comeback this season.

City officials encouraged people to enjoy the traditional line up of events and announced some new, exciting celebrations during a press conference Thursday.

The city will host a first-of-its-kind holiday parade on Dec. 4. It's a celebration that Mayor Jim Kenney said he has been working on making a reality for years.

The Thanksgiving Parade also will be returning after it went virtual last year due to the pandemic.

"We can all ... appreciate each other and be happy that we are all still alive, because we lost a lot of people," Kenney said, referencing the nearly 4,000 deaths caused by COVID-19. "We want to make sure we take the time to thank every nurse, every doctor, every hospital worker, every first responder that went into the fire every single day and took care of us."

This year's line up will have a focus on diversity and celebrate all winter holidays, Kenney said.

Neighborhood-based organizations, arts and culture groups, and more will be a visible presence throughout the holiday season.

Here's a look at each of the events:

Thanksgiving Parade — Nov. 25

The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade will be held live, in person, along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning at 9 a.m.

The 102-year-old tradition will make its usual loop through the city and will feature live performances, marching bands, floats, balloons, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For the first time, the parade will be live streamed on Hulu so viewers across the country can watch along.

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration — Dec. 2

A 45-foot Christmas tree will be making its way to City Hall all the way from Steuben County, New York for the Tree Lighting Celebration at 7 p.m.

There also will be a grand ferris wheel, a kids train and tons of holiday shopping set up at Dilworth Park. Disney's a cappella group, DCappella, will perform.

The ceremony will be streamed live on 6ABC for a full hour, up from the half-hour special the channel hosted last year.

Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade — Dec. 4

A new holiday parade will head down Market Street this season, highlighting diversity and the several winter holidays celebrated throughout the city, including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and Chinese New Year.

"I know this is Christmas, but it's really more than Christmas, it's become such a national holiday for everyone," Kenney said. "This city is so diverse and so multicultural, and full of so many religions."

The parade will start at 5 p.m. at Second and Market streets and head to City Hall. There will be floats with lights, balloons and marching bands.

Arts and culture groups and neighborhood-based cultural organizations also will be included in the event. They will march through the parade with holiday banners, balloons and other parade props.

New Year's Day Fireworks show

While Philadelphia is known to have two New Year's Eve firework displays, this year they are "upping the ante," and adding a New Year's Day fireworks show.

"That's right, fireworks on New Year's Day," said Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation and global diversity officer of Visit Philadelphia. "I can't think of a better way to start 2022.