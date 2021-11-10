More Events:

November 10, 2021

Morimoto celebrates 20th anniversary with one-night-only tasting menu

The ticketed event features dishes like Miso Black Cod and Chocolate Pot de Crème

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Morimoto Courtesy/Morimoto

Morimoto is celebrating its 20th anniversary this Saturday, Nov. 13, with a 10-course tasting menu and live demonstration from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

The Philadelphia staple, Morimoto, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style.

The Japanese restaurant will host a one-night-only omakase tasting menu on Saturday, Nov. 13, with an appearance and tuna demonstration from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. 

RELATED: Franklin Square's winter events to run 'longer than ever' this season | Philadelphia adds new parade to city's traditional holiday festivities | Ice skating, Wintergarden are back at Dilworth Park for the winter season

The ticketed event will have a menu of old favorites like the Miso Black Cod and Chocolate Pot de Crème, and newer items showcasing seasonal ingredients like périgord truffle and matsutake mushrooms. 

The restaurant first opened its doors on Nov. 13, 2001 in partnership with Stephen Starr.

"Opening Morimoto in Philadelphia 20 years ago was an incredible opportunity that helped launch my career in the United States, providing me a signature restaurant to showcase my personal style of cooking in one of the country's great food cities," said Chef Morimoto. "I'd like to personally thank Stephen Starr for his partnership, it's been a tremendous two decades."

The dinner will be $200 per person, with an optional beverage pairing for $85 per person. To make a reservation, head to the restaurant's website.

The 10-course tasting menu for the event includes Platinum Caviar Dashi Royale, Tuna Carpaccio, Matsutake Pho, Okinawa A5 Steak and more. 

There will be no a la carte service available, and the restaurant is not able to accommodate vegan,vegetarian, pescatarian, shellfish-free, dairy-free, no seafood, no allium and gluten-free diets.

Morimoto Anniversary Dinner

Saturday, Nov. 13
5 to 8 p.m. | $200 per person
Morimoto
723 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Japanese Dining Food Chef Morimoto

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Broncos: Five matchups to watch
110921TeddyBridgewater

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Business

Giant opens e-commerce facility in Southwest Philadelphia, expands service to New Jersey
GIANT

Sponsored

How to get a free health insurance quote and enroll in an affordable plan
Purchased - Two women discussing information on laptop

Books

Will Smith says his father's death motivated him to write his new memoir
Will Smith memoir King Richard film

Holiday

Franklin Square's winter events to run 'longer than ever' this season
Franklin Square

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved