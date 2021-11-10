Morimoto celebrates 20th anniversary with one-night-only tasting menu

The Philadelphia staple, Morimoto, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style.

The Japanese restaurant will host a one-night-only omakase tasting menu on Saturday, Nov. 13, with an appearance and tuna demonstration from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

The ticketed event will have a menu of old favorites like the Miso Black Cod and Chocolate Pot de Crème, and newer items showcasing seasonal ingredients like périgord truffle and matsutake mushrooms.

The restaurant first opened its doors on Nov. 13, 2001 in partnership with Stephen Starr.

"Opening Morimoto in Philadelphia 20 years ago was an incredible opportunity that helped launch my career in the United States, providing me a signature restaurant to showcase my personal style of cooking in one of the country's great food cities," said Chef Morimoto. "I'd like to personally thank Stephen Starr for his partnership, it's been a tremendous two decades."

The dinner will be $200 per person, with an optional beverage pairing for $85 per person. To make a reservation, head to the restaurant's website.

The 10-course tasting menu for the event includes Platinum Caviar Dashi Royale, Tuna Carpaccio, Matsutake Pho, Okinawa A5 Steak and more.

There will be no a la carte service available, and the restaurant is not able to accommodate vegan,vegetarian, pescatarian, shellfish-free, dairy-free, no seafood, no allium and gluten-free diets.

Saturday, Nov. 13



5 to 8 p.m. | $200 per person



Morimoto



723 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106