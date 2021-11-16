Sick of cooking? These Philly restaurants are hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year

If you're looking for a relaxing Thanksgiving, check out the menus at some of Philadelphia's best restaurants.

Many Philly chefs are creating prix-fixe meals for the holiday dinner for both dine-in and to-go.

Last year, many of these same places created a menu for those that were not hosting big dinners due to the pandemic. Now, some have kept the tradition going.

Forsythia (233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105)

The contemporary bar and restaurant in Old City, led by Chef Christopher Kearse, will offer a to-go holiday meal.

The line up includes Turkey Leg Confit and Smoked Turkey Wings, Cornbread and Turkey Neck Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts, Lacinato Kale and Fregola Sarda Salad, Lobster and Pumpkin Bisque, House Baked Focaccia, and Chai Tea and Cherry Bomb, alongside wine pairings curated by General Manager Jennifer Camela.

Diners can reserve their meal online until Sunday, Nov. 21 and pick-up will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24, between 4 and 10 p.m.

Red Owl Tavern (433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106)

The modern American tavern located on Independence Mall will be serving up seasonal fare from Chef Jonathan Dearden.

This year, the prix fixe meal is $65 per person and includes Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Local Cheese of the Day, Roasted Amish Chicken, Scallops, and Elverson Farms Turkey. Sides include garlic smashed potatoes, delicata squash and sautéed mixed veggies.

Red Owl will also donate 10% of the proceeds from it's signature cocktail, made with Titos, to Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry.

Seaview Hotel & Golf Club (401 S New York Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205)

If you're heading down the shore this holiday, New Jersey's Seaview Hotel & Golf Club is serving up a five-course Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25.

For $49 per adult and $28 per child, guests can make a reservation to eat in the restaurant's beautiful dining room.

The menu includes Classic Poached Seafood Cocktail, Roasted Cauliflower Bisque, Autumn Greens, Rosemary Roasted Tom Turkey Breast, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Candied Yams and a seasonal assortment of mini desserts.

There will be two seatings, one at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m., and mimosas and bloody marys will be available.

Square 1682 (121 South 17th St., Philadelphia PA 19103)

The modern American kitchen is serving an all-day feast available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can choose a la carte or opt for the $65 three-course prix fixe meal.

Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe is cooking up Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Crab Dip, Herb Crusted Salmon, Slow-roasted Turkey Breast, Cauliflower Curry, and Apple Pie. Each entrée is served with whipped sweet potato, classic brioche stuffing and French green beans.

The Twisted Tail (509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

The Southern-inspired restaurant and bar is serving a family-style feast for Thanksgiving dinner, dine in or to go from 12 to 10 p.m.

Dinner is $55 per person and guests can choose their preferred protein from Roasted Lancaster Turkey, Braised Short Rib, and Pineapple Glazed Ham. Sides include Honey Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mashed Potatoes, and Cornbread Stuffing. Dessert is a choice between fresh-baked Pumpkin, Apple, or Pecan Mini Pies.

All to-go orders must be received by Thursday, Nov. 18 and must be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Urban Farmer (1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103)

The Logan Square restaurant has both dine-in and take away options for Thanksgiving this year.

For $95 per person, guests can try the three-course meal, including Roasted Cauliflower and Roasted Garlic Soup, Short Rib Gnocchi, Pennsylvania Roasted Turkey, 1855 Farms Prime Rib, Kabocha Squash Risotto and Classic Pumpkin Pie or Bourbon Pecan Tart for dessert.

Sides include cornbread turkey stuffing, roasted carrots and parsnips, and house made cranberry sauce.

For take-out, Urban Farmers' to go meal is $190 and feeds four to six people. It will be available for pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 12 to 3 p.m. Offerings include a 12 to 14 pound turkey, house made Cranberry Sauce, Cornbread Turkey Stuffing and Red Bill Smashed Potatoes, House made gravy, Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Carrots and Parsnips, Homemade Cornbread and a choice of pumpkin, apple or pecan pie for dessert.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse (200 Main Street Town Center, King Of Prussia, PA 19406)

The Italian restaurant is serving turkey dinner at home this year, for the second year in a row. The meal is $75 per person and orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The to-go dinner includes Oven Roasted Vermont Free-Range Organic Turkey, Creamy Potatoes, Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Herb Roasted Root Vegetables, Brioche Stuffing and more.

Diners can add on special holiday desserts for $15 each, including Butterscotch Cheesecake with Caramel Corn Chantilly, Homemade Apple Pie with Vanilla Gelato, and Pumpkin Pie with Caramel.