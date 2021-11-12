National Dog Show celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia

Dog lovers have the chance to see the National Dog Show live in Philadelphia this year before it airs on Thanksgiving Day.

The 20th anniversary of The National Dog Show will kick off at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa on Nov. 20 and 21.

The show will be taped for broadcast following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade from noon to 2 p.m. in all time zones.

The broadcast reaches an audience of more than 20 million people each year.

The show is hosted by John O'Hurley, and he is joined by expert analyst David Frei, who is one of the country's top authorities on the sport.

“It was conceived as an event that could grow into a holiday tradition,” Jon Miller, President of Programming for NBC Sports, who created the event, said. “And it was an immediate success. It is unique on the television landscape because the total audience of over 20 million is just as strong today as it was in 2002.”

The breed judging and group judging will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to see the show are $16 and can be purchased online. All attendees must show proof of vaccination.

Kids 12 and younger will not be able to attend the show this year.

Saturday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Nov. 21



8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $16



Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks



100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456