More Events:

November 12, 2021

National Dog Show celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia

The show will air after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to an audience of more than 20 million

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Dogs
National Dog Show Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The National Dog Show will be filmed on Nov. 20 and 21 and will air after the Thanksgiving Day Parade. The show has been at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia since 2001.

Dog lovers have the chance to see the National Dog Show live in Philadelphia this year before it airs on Thanksgiving Day.

The 20th anniversary of The National Dog Show will kick off at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa on Nov. 20 and 21. 

RELATED: Morimoto celebrates 20th anniversary with one-night-only tasting menu | Franklin Square's winter events to run 'longer than ever' this season | Philadelphia adds new parade to city's traditional holiday festivities

The show will be taped for broadcast following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade from noon to 2 p.m. in all time zones. 

The broadcast reaches an audience of more than 20 million people each year.

The show is hosted by John O'Hurley, and he is joined by expert analyst David Frei, who is one of the country's top authorities on the sport.

“It was conceived as an event that could grow into a holiday tradition,” Jon Miller, President of Programming for NBC Sports, who created the event, said. “And it was an immediate success. It is unique on the television landscape because the total audience of over 20 million is just as strong today as it was in 2002.”

The breed judging and group judging will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to see the show are $16 and can be purchased online. All attendees must show proof of vaccination. 

Kids 12 and younger will not be able to attend the show this year.

National Dog Show

Saturday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Nov. 21
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $16
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Dogs Philadelphia Thanksgiving Thanksgiving Events Dog Show Kennel Club of Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Broncos: Five matchups to watch
110921TeddyBridgewater

Sponsored

Honor those who served, and remember why
Limited - Pusillo Veterans Day

Government

In response to growing concerns, city releases map of school asbestos projects
SDP City Controller

Women's Health

Drug used to prevent preterm birth may increase cancer risk in offspring, study suggests
Risk of preterm birth

Television

Trailer for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promises mayhem for Dee
Always Sunny Trailer 15

Entertainment

Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend
Six Flags Holiday Experience

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved