Philly-area restaurants offering takeout meals for Thanksgiving dinner

If you want to limit how much you need to cook this Thanksgiving, there are plenty of takeout options around Philadelphia.

Leave it to the professionals this year to prepare your turkey and fixings. Your meal will be delicious, and you'll be helping to support the local restaurant scene during an incredibly difficult time.

Restrictions are tightening in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and people are encouraged to have dinner at home with only those in their household. While the holiday will be very different this year for people missing extended family and Friendsgiving parties, Nov. 26 can still be a special day filled with good food.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse (200 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406)

Davio's in the King of Prussia Town Center is offering Thanksgiving dinner to go for $55 per person. The meal includes turkey, potatoes and other vegetables, stuffing, homemade gravy and cranberry chutney. Special holiday desserts also are available for $12 each.

Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 24, by emailing Julie@davios.com or calling (610) 337-4810. Pick up is Wednesday, Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving.

Urban Farmer (1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103)

The Logan Square steakhouse is once again offering a take home Thanksgiving meal. The spread includes turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, homemade gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted carrots, homemade cornbread and a choice of pumpkin, apple or pecan pie. Urban Farmer's Thanksgiving to-go package is $180 and serves 4 to 6 people. It can be ordered online (scroll down for Urban Farmer). All orders can be picked up on Thanksgiving between noon and 3 p.m.

Fond (1537 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

The East Passyunk restaurant's holiday meal lets guests choose how they want their turkey. Options are rosemary-brined turkey breast or foie gras and sage stuffed thigh. There's also chestnut rosemary potato filling, orange cranberry sauce, white miso butterscotch sweet potatoes and frisee salad. These dishes are available à la carte or as a complete package for $50 per portion. Additionally, guests can enjoy desserts like brown butter apple pie, maple pecan pie, butterscotch pumpkin pie and chocolate cheesecake. Each dessert is $30 and serves eight.

All orders can be placed by calling (215) 551-5000. Orders must be placed by Thursday, Nov. 19, and can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from noon to 7 p.m. or on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Bistro Romano (120 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

An Italian-inspired holiday feast that feeds four can be yours from Bistro Romano. There are three options available, all priced at $192. Thanksgiving dishes also are available à la carte from the restaurant. The food must be preordered by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Pies and wines can be added, too.

River Twice (1601 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148)

The restaurant's Thanksgiving meal kit is $300 and feeds six to eight people, also promising it "provides enough for leftovers."

Included is turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato mash, two packs of rolls and pumpkin pie. Orders must be placed in advance online through Resy.