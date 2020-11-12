More Events:

November 12, 2020

Point Breeze restaurant giving away turkey dinners to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

The free holiday meal feeds two and includes several sides

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway Source/Unsplash

Point Breeze restaurant Community is donating free turkey dinners to people in need on Wednesday, Nov. 25, while also raising money for MANNA.

The Point Breeze restaurant and bar Community wants to help the people struggling through tough times this fall have a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

Chef and owner Michael Sultan and his wife, Angie Sultan, will give out complimentary packaged turkey feasts to anyone in need while supplies last on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.

RELATED: MANNA's Pie in the Sky fundraiser is back

The meal feeds two people and will come with all the traditional Thanksgiving trimmings. It will include a turkey donated by Halpern Meats, along with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac 'n' cheese, green beans and pumpkin pie. The produce will be donated by Giordano Garden Grocery.

The giveaway will take place at the restaurant and is first come, first served.

Donations are welcome and will benefit MANNA, a Philadelphia non-profit organization that delivers meals to people with serious illnesses.

"We are always looking for ways to give back to our neighborhood, and we feel lucky to be able to do so, especially around the holidays," Angie Sultan said. "Mike makes a delicious Thanksgiving dinner every year, and we’re excited to share it with our neighbors this year and hopefully for many years to come."

Community is located at 1200 S. 21st St.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

