Point Breeze restaurant giving away turkey dinners to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

The Point Breeze restaurant and bar Community wants to help the people struggling through tough times this fall have a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.



Chef and owner Michael Sultan and his wife, Angie Sultan, will give out complimentary packaged turkey feasts to anyone in need while supplies last on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The meal feeds two people and will come with all the traditional Thanksgiving trimmings. It will include a turkey donated by Halpern Meats, along with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac 'n' cheese, green beans and pumpkin pie. The produce will be donated by Giordano Garden Grocery.

The giveaway will take place at the restaurant and is first come, first served.



Donations are welcome and will benefit MANNA, a Philadelphia non-profit organization that delivers meals to people with serious illnesses.

"We are always looking for ways to give back to our neighborhood, and we feel lucky to be able to do so, especially around the holidays," Angie Sultan said. "Mike makes a delicious Thanksgiving dinner every year, and we’re excited to share it with our neighbors this year and hopefully for many years to come."

Community is located at 1200 S. 21st St.