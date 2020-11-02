MANNA's Pie in the Sky fundraiser is back

Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, better known as MANNA, has launched its 2020 Pie in the Sky fundraiser.



The money raised goes directly to preparing and delivering Thanksgiving meals to those with serious illnesses, such as cancer and AIDS.

The pie flavors being sold by MANNA are apple, berry, sweet potato, pumpkin, pecan, Sky Pie (cheesecake) and the new gluten-free blueberry. Prices are $30-$35.

The last day to order a pie is Friday, Nov. 20. Pickup is Tuesday, Nov. 24, between noon and 8 p.m. at one of the 15 pickup locations.

If picking up by foot, customers are asked to remain six feet apart while waiting in line. Those who choose the drive-through option can stay in their vehicle, roll down the window to state their name and a volunteer will place the pie in the backseat or trunk.



Pickup sites in Philadelphia include the 23rd Street Armory, Lincoln Financial Field and MANNA's headquarters. There are also pickup spots in the surrounding suburbs.