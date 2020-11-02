More Events:

November 02, 2020

MANNA's Pie in the Sky fundraiser is back

You can place your order online for pickup ahead of Thanksgiving

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fundraising
MANNA's Pie in the Sky fundraiser Kasumi Loffler/Pexels.com

Buy a pie from MANNA and you'll be helping to feed someone in need this Thanksgiving.

Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, better known as MANNA, has launched its 2020 Pie in the Sky fundraiser.

The money raised goes directly to preparing and delivering Thanksgiving meals to those with serious illnesses, such as cancer and AIDS.

RELATED: Charisse McGill creates French Toast Bites Ale with Doylestown Brewing Co.

The pie flavors being sold by MANNA are apple, berry, sweet potato, pumpkin, pecan, Sky Pie (cheesecake) and the new gluten-free blueberry. Prices are $30-$35.

The last day to order a pie is Friday, Nov. 20. Pickup is Tuesday, Nov. 24, between noon and 8 p.m. at one of the 15 pickup locations.

If picking up by foot, customers are asked to remain six feet apart while waiting in line. Those who choose the drive-through option can stay in their vehicle, roll down the window to state their name and a volunteer will place the pie in the backseat or trunk.

Pickup sites in Philadelphia include the 23rd Street Armory, Lincoln Financial Field and MANNA's headquarters. There are also pickup spots in the surrounding suburbs.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Fundraising Philadelphia Thanksgiving Desserts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey sends clear message on first day with Sixers — this is Joel Embiid's team
Joel-Embiid-Ear_041420_usat

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
Eagles-Cowboys-Carson-Wentz_110120

Food & Drink

Charisse McGill creates French Toast Bites Ale with Doylestown Brewing Co.
French Toast Bites Ale

Arts & Culture

Students get in free on College Night at the Barnes Foundation
Barnes Foundation College Night

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved