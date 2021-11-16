Magic show debuts in speakeasy at Vesper Center City this Thursday

For a unique night out, Philadelphians can now combine happy hour and a magic show.

'Deceptions: A Magical Night of Mystery and Deception' will launch on Nov. 18 and 20 at 6:30 p.m at the hidden speak easy in Vesper Center City.

Guests can sip on cocktails and munch on small bites while they watch Mervant the Deceptionist lead a magic show at the exclusive bar. Seating for the show is limited to just 40 guests at a time to keep the atmosphere intimate.

Food and drinks will be available before, during and after the performance.

The shows will run every Thursday and Saturday this fall and winter, aside from Thanksgiving.

Mervant is a Philly native and master illusionist who spent the pandemic leading more than 700 virtual AirBnb performances through the apps experience section. His shows combine magic with music, comedy, drama and interactive audience participation.

"Deceptions is a brand new entertainment experience that fits exactly with our goal for Vesper and our entire hospitality group," Glu Hospitality Partner Tim Lu said. "Glu Hospitality is all about creating unforgettable experiences and moments that bring together great food, quality cocktails, unique spaces and top notch entertainment."



The performance is ticketed, starting at $40 per person for general admission and $50 for the first two rows of seating.

Thursdays and Saturdays, starting Nov. 14



6 p.m. Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. Saturdays | $40 general admission, $50 first two rows



Vesper Center City



223 S. Sydenham St, Philadelphia, PA 19102