More Events:

November 16, 2021

Magic show debuts in speakeasy at Vesper Center City this Thursday

Philly-based magician, Mervant the Deceptionist, will be hosting an intimate experience at the exclusive bar through the fall and winter

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Entertainment
Vesper Center City Magic Show Courtesy/John Costello

Vesper Center City launched a new magic show series at its exclusive speakeasy in Rittenhouse Square. Tickets are limited to 40 people per show to keep the experience intimate.

For a unique night out, Philadelphians can now combine happy hour and a magic show.

'Deceptions: A Magical Night of Mystery and Deception' will launch on Nov. 18 and 20 at 6:30 p.m at the hidden speak easy in Vesper Center City.

RELATED: Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend | National Dog Show celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia | Morimoto celebrates 20th anniversary with one-night-only tasting menu

Guests can sip on cocktails and munch on small bites while they watch Mervant the Deceptionist lead a magic show at the exclusive bar. Seating for the show is limited to just 40 guests at a time to keep the atmosphere intimate.

Food and drinks will be available before, during and after the performance.

The shows will run every Thursday and Saturday this fall and winter, aside from Thanksgiving.

Mervant is a Philly native and master illusionist who spent the pandemic leading more than 700 virtual AirBnb performances through the apps experience section. His shows combine magic with music, comedy, drama and interactive audience participation. 

"Deceptions is a brand new entertainment experience that fits exactly with our goal for Vesper and our entire hospitality group," Glu Hospitality Partner Tim Lu said. "Glu Hospitality is all about creating unforgettable experiences and moments that bring together great food, quality cocktails, unique spaces and top notch entertainment."

The performance is ticketed, starting at $40 per person for general admission and $50 for the first two rows of seating.

Deceptions: A Magical Night of Mystery and Deception 

Thursdays and Saturdays, starting Nov. 14
6 p.m. Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. Saturdays | $40 general admission, $50 first two rows
Vesper Center City
223 S. Sydenham St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Entertainment Philadelphia Rittenhouse Center City Cocktails Happy Hour Magic Magicians

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Broncos game
111421DariusSlay

Sponsored

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Transportation

Here are the road closures and bus detours for this weekend's Philadelphia Marathon
Philadelphia Marathon 2021

Adult Health

Snoring can be more than a nuisance for your bed partner – it may be a sign of sleep apnea
Snoring sleep apnea

TV

Will Smith to go on global adventure in new NatGeo series 'Welcome to Earth'
Will Smith Welcome to Earth

Holiday

Delco Festival of Lights will include shopping for first time
Delco Festival of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved