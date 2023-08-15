More Events:

August 15, 2023

Madonna reschedules Philly concert at Wells Fargo Center for Jan. 25

In June, the Queen of Pop postponed shows on her Celebration Tour after suffering a 'serious bacterial infection'

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Madonna rescheduled tour Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Madonna has rescheduled most of her international Celebration Tour after suffering an unexpected illness earlier this summer. Her show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is now slated for Jan. 25.

Madonna is ready to vogue again after postponing her latest tour due to health concerns. Rescheduled concerts for the North American leg of the Celebration Tour will resume this winter, including a show in Philadelphia.

The pop singer originally was slated to play the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The new schedule will push that show to Jan. 25, but all tickets purchased for the December date will be honored. 

MORE: The Philly Bookstore Crawl promises free books, zines and totes

Remaining tickets to the January show are now available for sale, with seats ranging from $95 to $390.

Madonna postponed her international tour in June – just weeks before its scheduled launch – after she was hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection." She spent five days in intensive care of a New York City hospital before she was discharged.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement," Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on July 10. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

The Celebration Tour, billed as a "an artistic journey through four decades" of the singer's hits, is Madonna's first tour since 2020. It begins Oct. 14 in London and arrives stateside with a Dec. 13 concert in Brooklyn.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

Thursday, Jan. 25
8:30 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center Madonna Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ Lighthouse Visit NJ Read more

Plan your adventure with the free official NJ travel guide
Limited - Cape May County Bike Ride

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police search for suspects after 19-year-old is killed in Cobbs Creek shooting
Cobbs Creek shooting

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

NFL

Fantasy football: Every team's starting, back up running back for 2023
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_D'Andre-Swift-1555.jpg

Food & Drink

Taco Bell excludes New Jersey from Taco Tuesday promotion amid trademark fight with Somers Point restaurant
gregory's bar taco tuesday

Arts & Culture

Sheryl Lee Ralph to discuss memoir, sign books at Parkway Central Library
sheryl lee ralph free library

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved