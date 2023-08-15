Madonna reschedules Philly concert at Wells Fargo Center for Jan. 25

Madonna is ready to vogue again after postponing her latest tour due to health concerns. Rescheduled concerts for the North American leg of the Celebration Tour will resume this winter, including a show in Philadelphia.

The pop singer originally was slated to play the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The new schedule will push that show to Jan. 25, but all tickets purchased for the December date will be honored.

Remaining tickets to the January show are now available for sale, with seats ranging from $95 to $390.



Madonna postponed her international tour in June – just weeks before its scheduled launch – after she was hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection." She spent five days in intensive care of a New York City hospital before she was discharged.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement," Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on July 10. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

The Celebration Tour, billed as a "an artistic journey through four decades" of the singer's hits, is Madonna's first tour since 2020. It begins Oct. 14 in London and arrives stateside with a Dec. 13 concert in Brooklyn.

Thursday, Jan. 25

8:30 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

