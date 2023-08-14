More Events:

August 14, 2023

The Philly Bookstore Crawl promises free books, zines and totes

Independent book shops across the city will host author readings and offer specials during the Aug. 26 event

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
A Novel Idea is among the independent bookstores set to participate in the Philly Bookstore Crawl on Saturday, Aug. 26. Shoppers can score free books, zines and totes, and attend workshops of author events.

Good news for book lovers, bad news for their growing piles of unread novels: An independent bookstore crawl is coming to Philadelphia at the end of the month, promising specials and giveaways on all kinds of stories. 

More than two dozen indie shops are participating in the Philly Bookstore Crawl, the first of what the organizers hope will be a yearly city tradition. On Saturday, Aug. 26, readers can stop by these stores for readings and signings by local authors, pop-ups, discounts and giveaways. Freebies include "Read with Pride" totes at Giovanni's Room and children's books for the first three dozen kids at Uncle Bobbie's, A Novel Idea, Big Blue Marble, Children's Book World and H&H Books. 

On 11th Street, Iffy Books will host a "Draw with Code: Python Turtle for Beginners" workshop for children and adults, with complimentary how-to zines and stickers. Along Passyunk Avenue, A Novel Idea is partnering with the literary-themed florist Books & Blooms on a pop-up of bouquets inspired by the store's featured readings.

The crawl also will serve as a homecoming for Harriet's Bookshop, which will reopen Aug. 26 after a months-long pop-up in Paris, and the grand opening of Healing While Black, a new shop on 4111 Lancaster Ave.

A full list of participating bookstores is available below:

• A Novel Idea, 1726 E. Passyunk Ave.
• Big Blue Marble, 551 Carpenter Lane
• Bindlestiff, 4530 Baltimore Ave.
• Booked, 8511 Germantown Ave.
• The Book Trader, 7 N. Second St.
• Children's Book World, 17 Haverford Station Road, Haverford
• Du Bois-Robeson People's Center, 4515 Baltimore Ave., Haverford
• Giovanni's Room, 345 S. 12th St.
• Harriet's Bookshop, 258 E. Girard Ave.
• Healing While Black, 4111 Lancaster Ave.
• H&H Books, 2230 Frankford Ave.
• Headhouse Books, 619 S. Second St.
• Hilltop Books, 84 Bethlehem Pike Rear
• Iffy Books, 319 N. 11th St. Room 21
• The Last Word Bookshop, 220 S. 40th St.
• Main Point Books, 116 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne
• Making Worlds, 210 S. 45th St.
• Miscellanea Libri, 454 E. Girard Ave.
• Molly's Books & Records, 1010 S. Ninth St.
• Mostly Books, 529 Bainbridge St.
• Neighborhood Books, 1906 South St.
• Partners & Son, 618 S. Sixth St.
• The Spiral Bookcase, 4257 Main St.
• Wooden Shoe Books, 704 South St.
• Uncle Bobbie's, 5445 Germantown Ave.

