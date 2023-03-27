More Culture:

March 27, 2023

Madonna adds Philly concert to her 2023 tour

The pop diva will play the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 20. A presale starts Tuesday

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Madonna Philly Concert Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Madonna will perform in Philadelphia on Dec. 20 as part of her international Celebration Tour, the singer announced Monday.

The Material Girl is visiting Philadelphia this winter.

Due to "overwhelming demand," Madonna has added a Philly stop to her international Celebration Tour. The singer will play the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. with special guest Bob the Drag Queen.

When Madonna announced her tour in January, her only scheduled show for Pennsylvania was an Aug. 7 concert in Pittsburgh. She since has added more than 40 dates to the tour, which begins with a sold-out show in Vancouver on July 15.

The latest wave of newly-announced shows, which the musician said were her "final additional shows in North America," includes a Dec. 22 concert in Nashville, with a portion of proceeds going toward trans rights groups. Madonna added the stop in response to more than "100 anti-LGBTQ bills currently before state legislatures." Earlier this month, Tennessee enacted laws that outlaw gender-affirming care for minors and public drag performances. 

Tickets to the Wells Fargo show go on sale this week, with a presale starting at noon Tuesday for Citi card holders. Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club also can purchase tickets early, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

For everyone else, the general sale begins at noon Friday on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

