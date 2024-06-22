Ice Cream Festival returns to Reading Terminal Market in July

Reading Terminal Market's annual Ice Cream Festival on Filbert will be back on July 13, bringing more than a dozen vendors to the historic landmark in Center City.

The pay-as-you-go event will have both indoor and outdoor vendors stationed on Filbert Street from noon to 4 p.m.

MORE: Lemon Hill will be site of FIFA Fan Fest when 2026 World Cup comes to Philly

The outdoor portion of the festival will have ice cream from the following vendors:

•Bassetts Ice Cream

•Cloud Cups

•Dreams Ice Cream

•El Merkury

•Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.

•Franklin Fountain

•Hangry Bear

•Mango Hut

•Milk Jawn

•Molly Malloy’s

•Scoop DeVille

•Siddiq’s Water Ice

•Tubby Robot

•Weckerly’s

Inside the market, the following vendors will be offering a variety of ice cream specials:

•Beck’s Cajun Cafe – brioche French toast, toasted pecan praline syrup and vanilla ice cream

•Butcher’s Pantry – turkey salad ice cream cone

•Flying Monkey Bakery – sundae cupcake

•Fox & Son – fried cookie dough with vanilla ice cream

•Hunger Burger – peaches & cream milkshake

•Kensington Food Co. – ice cream with organic extra virgin olive oil or balsamic glaze

•Pennsylvania General Store – selection of ice cream sandwiches

•Sparrow’s Gourmet Snacks – gluten free chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches

•Tambayan – sssorted macarons with Ube or mango ice cream

•The Head Nut – Phillies sundae served in a baseball cap cup

There also will be food demonstrations, ice cream eating contests and a DJ inside the market throughout the event. Outdoors, there will be jazz ensemble performances from the Settlement Music School, which will hold a children's music workshop on Filbert Street from noon to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 13



Noon.-4 p.m.



Reading Terminal Market



1136 Arch St. (on the Filbert Street side of the market)