Subtle cyberbullying, like excluding peers from group chats, is just as traumatic as overt attacks, study shows

The most extreme forms of cyberbullying, like direct threats, often get the spotlight, but more subtle, indirect forms can be equally traumatizing, a new study shows.

The study found that exclusion and rejection on social media or group texts were just as damaging as overt threats. Similarly, malicious comments and gossip were as trauma-inducing as targeting someone based on identity. The overall amount of cyberbullying that occurred mattered more than the type – the more frequent, the more traumatic, the research found.

"We were surprised to find that no single type of cyberbullying caused more harm than others; all carried a similar risk of traumatic outcomes," lead study author Sameer Hinduja said in a release. "This means we can't afford to dismiss or trivialize certain behaviors as 'less serious' – being left out or targeted by rumors can be just as detrimental as more overt attacks."

The findings have significant implications, because more than 30% of middle and high school students report being bullied on social media or smartphones, according to the Cyberbullying Research Center. The organization has been gathering data about cyberbullying among middle and high school students since 2002.

A 2022 report from the Pew Research Center found that nearly half of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 reported being cyberbullied at some point in their lives. About 1 in 4 had experienced multiple types of bullying.

Cyberbullying victims are at increased risk for depression, anxiety, substance use and abuse, self-harm and suicidal ideation, research shows. Being a target of cyberbullying also is linked to lower academic achievement, behavioral issues and traditional bullying and interpersonal violence against other youth.

The new study based its findings on a nationally-representative sample of nearly 2,700 teens ages 13 to 17. It examined the relationship between 18 types of cyberbullying and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. The forms of cyberbullying included exclusion, such as being left out of group chats; impersonation, such as creating fake social media accounts in someone's name; and stalking behaviors, such as monitoring someones' behavior and movements after the victim has told the perpetrator to stop.

Indirect forms of online bullying were most common, the researchers found. About half of the teens reported experiencing hurtful comments and being excluded. Nearly 9 in 10 teens had experienced multiple forms of cyberbullying.

The researchers called for enhanced physical, psychological and emotional safety measures for youth in schools and communities and the development of comprehensive crisis intervention plans as a response to cyberbullying.