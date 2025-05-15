More Health:

May 15, 2025

Men are twice as likely to die of broken heart syndrome as women

However, women are more likely develop the condition – a sudden weakness in the heart brought on by a stressful event.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Disease
Broken Heart Syndrome Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Broken heart syndrome is more common in women, but men are more likely to die from it, a new study shows.

Men are more than twice as likely to die from broken heart syndrome than women, according to a new study.

Broken heart syndrome, also known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, is a sudden weakness in the heart brought on by an emotionally or physically stressful event, such as the death of a loved one, an accident or divorce.

MOREHearing aids can be a tool for combating loneliness among seniors

Research published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that broken heart syndrome was more common in women. But men had an 11.2% death rate from it, compared to 5.5% in women. More than 80% of the people hospitalized for the syndrome in the study were women.

"It seems to be a consistent finding that men don't get takotsubo syndrome as much, but when they do, they do worse," Dr. Harmony Reynolds, director of the Sarah Ross Soter Center for Women's Cardiovascular Research at NYU Langone Health, told NBC News. Reynolds was not involved in the study.

Hormonal differences between men and women may be an important factor in the death rates disparities, but the precise causes of broken heart syndrome remain unclear, the researchers said.

The death rate from broken heart syndrome remained steady during the period of the study, suggesting that current treatments are not enough, the researchers said. More research about why the syndrome affects men and women differently — and how to improve prevention and treatment — is needed, the researchers said.

With broken heart syndrome, a sudden release of stress hormones temporarily interrupts blood flow to and from the heart. The arteries are not blocked, unlike a heart attack where the heart artery is nearly or completely blocked, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of broken heart syndrome are similar to a heart attack and may include severe chest pain, shortness of breath and a weakening of the left ventricle of the heart, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Disease Philadelphia Studies Men's Health Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchaed - Happy parents and their kids playing with soccer ball in the park

How to make healthy living a family affair
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Discover how Temple Lung Center’s innovative clinical trials provide early access to breakthrough treatments and enhanced care for patients.

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Philly primary elections: A guide for the 3 questions on the ballot

Philly Ballot Guide 2025

Mental Health

IBX campaign tackles loneliness epidemic

Independence Blue Cross Headquarters - Open Enrollment Period

Senior Health

Hearing aids can be a tool for combating loneliness among seniors

Hearing Aids Loneliness

Courts

3M settles PFAS contamination cases in N.J. for $450 million

3M settlement NJ

History

Memorial Day weekend events planned at Constitution Center

Constitution Center Memorial

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Diving into trade scenarios with the No. 3 overall pick; is Ace Bailey a good fit?

Lottery Sixers 5.12.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved