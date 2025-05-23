UArts 'celebration of life' will be held next month in Hamilton Hall to mark anniversary of closure

Former students, faculty and supporters will have the chance to grieve the University of the Arts during a "celebration of life" event next month to mark the one-year anniversary of the school's closing.

The atrium of Hamilton Hall will be open from 1-7 p.m. on June 4-8, and there will be musical performances, speakers and an altar built out of salvaged artwork and other remains from the institution.

The event will also consist of some scheduled programming from Scout, the building's new owner, including open mics, grief sessions and speakers. Poets, dancers, musicians and other creatives can sign up to perform throughout the four days. Slots are available in 7-10 minute intervals, and performers will also have access to a piano, microphones and speaker system. At the end, attendees can take home pieces of the altar and other remaining memorabilia before the building takes on new life.

In mid-June, Scout is planning to open a seasonal pop-up space called Frankie’s Summer Club that will serve wine, ice cream and snacks from Michael Vincent Ferreri, the chef behind Irwin's. Scout shared little about the new space but said it would be based off a never-built design made in 1975 by architect Louis Kahn.

The 148-year-old school closed on June 7, 2024, because of financial issues, citing declining enrollment, falling revenues and increased expenses to operate. Over 600 staff members were laid off, and former students, faculty and alumni expressed outrage and grief over the institution's demise. In the time since, Scout said the buildings remained at a standstill, with flyers, artwork, furniture and supplies remaining in place — materials that will be used in the altar.

“This space has held so many generations of creative energy at UArts, and we felt it was important to hold space for people to mourn and celebrate, to share memories, and to begin looking forward together," Lindsey Scannapieco, founder and managing partner of Scout, said in a statement. "Marking this transition with a moment of gathering hopefully allows us to honor the past and set the tone for a new chapter.”

Scout is the developer behind the Bok building, an artist collective in South Philadelphia. The design firm bought the Hamilton and Furness buildings at auction for $12.25 million in February and plans to convert the Center City spaces into studios and subsidized housing for artists.