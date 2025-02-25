University of the Arts' Hamilton Hall sold to Scout, the developer behind Bok

Scout, a Philadelphia development firm known for its arts-themed projects, is the new owner of Hamilton Hall, a former University of the Arts building.

The company paid $12.25 million Monday at a bankruptcy auction for the space at 320 S. Broad St. and attached Furness Hall on Pine Street, the Inquirer first reported. Among other projects, Scout is known for creating Bok, a former school turned artist workshop space and rooftop bar in South Philadelphia.

Hamilton Hall, which is located next to the Kimmel Center, was most recently an administration center for the school. Scout plans to keep them for the arts community as workspaces and subsidized housing for artists, the outlet reported.

"These buildings, steeped in history and culture, will continue to be spaces where artists and makers thrive, ensuring that Philadelphia remains a vibrant and innovative center for creativity," Scout said in a statement.

Scout said that it initially did not have enough capital for a winning bid, but an anonymous investor offered a loan in the final hours before the sale. Another 20 philanthropists, foundations and investors also offered funding, Scout said.

"Two weeks ago this project seemed unattainable," Scout said. "We felt the weight of the many voices — especially those of University of the Arts students and alumni — who feared this building would be lost."

Scout said that it will need to repay the emergency loan in the next 60 days. It plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the costs and "ensure they remain a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s vibrant arts community."

The design firm won out over Dwight City Group, a New York based firm that wanted to develop a mixed-use space with residences, restaurants and artist space. An entity associated with Dwight is the leading bidder to acquire Anderson Hall across the street, another University of the Arts building.

With this sale, bids have been made for seven of the nine buildings owned by the university. Gershman Hall at 401 S. Broad St. and Juniper Hall at 311 S. Juniper St. are still on the market.

Last week, city council passed a resolution that called for preserving Hamilton and Furness Halls as spaces for the arts community in Philadelphia.